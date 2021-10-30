Mahdia Movements Family triumph in tapeball fixture

Latest update October 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 30, 2021 Sports
Mahdia Movements Family defeated host, Name Brand XI of Goed Banana Land, East Canjie Berbice in consecutive T10 Tapeball fixtures played on Sunday last. In the opening game, Mahdia Movements Family won by 47 runs.
The visitors batted first and rattled up 117-6. Ryan Adams blasted 31 not out off nine balls while Ricardo Adams made an unbeaten 29 off 19 balls. Bowling for the home team Latchman Ramotar claimed 3-14 off two overs.
Name Brand X1 replied with 70 all out off 9.3 overs. Steve DeFreitus was the only batsman to reach double figures making 18 as Ricardo Adams captured 3-12 off 1.3 overs, while Raydon Austin, Keon Sinclair and Ershaad Ali had two wickets apiece.
In the second fixture, Mahdia Movements Family triumphed by 17 runs. Mahdia Movements Family took first strike and made 115-5. Captain Andrew Gibson slammed 51 off 26 balls while Ryan Adams scored 29 not out off 12 balls. Martin Singh grabbed 3-14 off two overs and Devin Haimchandraji had 2-19 off two overs. Name Brand X1 replied with 98-7.
Ramnarine Jugisteer struck 29 off 21 balls and Sasenarind Sukha made 23 off 13 balls. Raydon Austin took 2-14 off two overs while Ershaad Ali, Ricardo Poloram and Omesh Danram had one wicket each. The competition was organised as part of Breast Cancer Awareness month observations.
