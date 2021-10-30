Guyana u-17 ladies looking to maintain perfect record

The Assistant Technical Director of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF); Bryan Joseph, had mentioned that the staff will be looking to manage the expectations of the team since they are a relatively young side in both age and experience, but it will be hard for locals to not rally behind the young ladies in their next match following their dominating victory against Anguila on Thursday.

The Guyana Under-17 ladies are currently in Florida, USA at the IMG Academy in group C of the Concacaf championship. The other two teams in the group are Turks & Caicos and Honduras; that the Guyanese will clash with today.

This may be a tougher match for Guyana with Honduras recorded a thumping 7-0 win over Turks & Caicos in their opening match. Guyana won their opening match 1-0 but they could’ve easily scored at least four more if they had been more clinical in their finishing; something that they will definitely have to do against Honduras.

Guyana’s lone goal in the win was scored by 14-year-old Sue Edwards of D.C. Caesar Fox Secondary School in Kamarang, Region 7. Edwards will be looking to increase her goal tally to help Guyana get the win and qualify for the next round.

The winner of each group will qualify for the next round while the best ranked second placed team will join the winners in the next round, so scoring goals will be high on the agenda.