Guyana u-17 ladies looking to maintain perfect record

Latest update October 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 30, 2021 Sports
The Assistant Technical Director of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF); Bryan Joseph, had mentioned that the staff will be looking to manage the expectations of the team since they are a relatively young side in both age and experience, but it will be hard for locals to not rally behind the young ladies in their next match following their dominating victory against Anguila on Thursday.
The Guyana Under-17 ladies are currently in Florida, USA at the IMG Academy in group C of the Concacaf championship. The other two teams in the group are Turks & Caicos and Honduras; that the Guyanese will clash with today.
This may be a tougher match for Guyana with Honduras recorded a thumping 7-0 win over Turks & Caicos in their opening match. Guyana won their opening match 1-0 but they could’ve easily scored at least four more if they had been more clinical in their finishing; something that they will definitely have to do against Honduras.
Guyana’s lone goal in the win was scored by 14-year-old Sue Edwards of D.C. Caesar Fox Secondary School in Kamarang, Region 7. Edwards will be looking to increase her goal tally to help Guyana get the win and qualify for the next round.
The winner of each group will qualify for the next round while the best ranked second placed team will join the winners in the next round, so scoring goals will be high on the agenda.
Oct 30, 2021Kaieteur News – “Since 2018, the Berbice Cricket Board has placed special emphasis on the importance of education as we are fully aware that it is the key to success. We are therefore...
Oct 30, 2021
Oct 30, 2021
Oct 30, 2021
Oct 30, 2021
Oct 30, 2021
Kaieteur News – Dear Mr. Winston Jordan, the Kaieteur News pays me. I cannot say that I am enamoured with my returns.... more
Kaieteur News – The PNC/R is like a pizza. You can change the ‘toppings’ all you wish, it will not alter the crust. The... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is nothing short of shocking to learn that, despite the fact that the world... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]