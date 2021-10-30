Chappelle, Phillips, Abrigo and Tarson among records breakers at GAPLF RAW Nationals

Latest update October 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 30, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Angel Chappelle and Nigil Philips set seven records each while overall winners Hardat Tarson and Keisha Abrigo had three apiece as 33 records tumbled on Sunday last when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) held its RAW National Championship at Life Gym, Lusignan.GAPLF Public Relations Officer Mark Seymour indicated that a team will be selected to represent Guyana at the South American championships slated for December 6 in Ecuador while the Senior National Championships will be held on December 19 at a venue to be announced.He also thanked Pele Alumni for their support at the recently concluded competition. Meanwhile, Tarson and Abrigo would have won themselves supplement hampers compliments of Fitness Express, a long time sponsors of the GAPLF.
Following is a full list of the records accomplished.
Powerlifting Records broken on Sunday October 24, 2021
Athlete Name Wt Cls Division Event Kgs Lbs
Angel Chappelle 52 Women’s Sb-Jr Raw Squat 82.5 181.881
Angel Chappelle 52 Women’s Open Raw Squat 82.5 181.881Angel Chappelle 52 Women’s Sb-Jr Raw Bench Press 40 88.185
Angel Chappelle 52 Women’s Open Raw Bench Press 40 88.185
Angel Chappelle 52 Women’s Sb-Jr Raw Deadlift 85 187.393
Angel Chappelle 52 Women’s Open Raw Deadlift 85 187.393
Angel Chappelle 52 Women’s Sb-Jr Raw Total 207.5 457.459
Angel Chappelle 52 Women’s Open Raw Total 207.5 457.459
Romario Gonsalves 66 Men’s Junior Raw Bench Press 125 275.578
Romario Gonsalves 66 Men’s Open Raw Total 607.5 1339.308
Romario Gonsalves 66 Men’s Junior Raw Total 607.5 1339.308
Keisha Abrigo 69 Women’s Open Raw Squat 147.5 325.182
Keisha Abrigo 69 Women’s Open Raw Deadlift 182.5 402.344
Keisha Abrigo 69 Women’s Open Raw Total 395.0 870.826
Romeo Hunter 74 Men’s Sb-Jr Raw Squat 210 462.971
Romeo Hunter 74 Men’s Sb-Jr Raw Bench Press 142.5 314.159
Romeo Hunter 74 Men’s Sb-Jr Raw Deadlift 200 440.925
Romeo Hunter 74 Men’s Sb-Jr Raw Total 552.5 1218.054
Hardat Tarson 83 Men’s Open Raw Squat 250 551.156
Hardat Tarson 83 Men’s Open Raw Deadlift 295 650.364
Hardat Tarson 83 Men’s Open Raw Total 695.0 1532.213
Wazim Mohamed 93 Men’s Open Raw Bench Press 172.5 380.297
Marlon Wilson 93 Men’s Master 1 Raw Deadlift 260 573.202
Nigil Phillips 105 Men’s Open Raw Squat 265 584.225
Nigil Phillips 105 Men’s Master 1 Raw Squat 265 584.225
Nigil Phillips 105 Men’s Master 1 Raw Bench Press 167.5 369.274
Nigil Phillips 105 Men’s Open Raw Bench Press 167.5 369.274
Nigil Phillips 105 Men’s Master 1 Raw Deadlift 260 573.202
Nigil Phillips 105 Men’s Open Raw Total 692.5 1526.701
Nigil Phillips 105 Men’s Master 1 Raw Total 692.5 1526.701
Yogaishawar Seecharan 120+ Men’s Junior Raw Squat 200 440.925
Yogaishawar Seecharan 120+ Men’s Junior Raw Deadlift 210 462.971
Yogaishawar Seecharan 120+ Men’s Junior Raw Total 512.5 1129.869
