Chappelle, Phillips, Abrigo and Tarson among records breakers at GAPLF RAW Nationals

Kaieteur News – Angel Chappelle and Nigil Philips set seven records each while overall winners Hardat Tarson and Keisha Abrigo had three apiece as 33 records tumbled on Sunday last when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) held its RAW National Championship at Life Gym, Lusignan. GAPLF Public Relations Officer Mark Seymour indicated that a team will be selected to represent Guyana at the South American championships slated for December 6 in Ecuador while the Senior National Championships will be held on December 19 at a venue to be announced.He also thanked Pele Alumni for their support at the recently concluded competition. Meanwhile, Tarson and Abrigo would have won themselves supplement hampers compliments of Fitness Express, a long time sponsors of the GAPLF.



Following is a full list of the records accomplished.

Powerlifting Records broken on Sunday October 24, 2021

Athlete Name Wt Cls Division Event Kgs Lbs

Angel Chappelle 52 Women’s Sb-Jr Raw Squat 82.5 181.881

Angel Chappelle 52 Women’s Open Raw Squat 82.5 181.881Angel Chappelle 52 Women’s Sb-Jr Raw Bench Press 40 88.185

Angel Chappelle 52 Women’s Open Raw Bench Press 40 88.185

Angel Chappelle 52 Women’s Sb-Jr Raw Deadlift 85 187.393

Angel Chappelle 52 Women’s Open Raw Deadlift 85 187.393

Angel Chappelle 52 Women’s Sb-Jr Raw Total 207.5 457.459

Angel Chappelle 52 Women’s Open Raw Total 207.5 457.459

Romario Gonsalves 66 Men’s Junior Raw Bench Press 125 275.578

Romario Gonsalves 66 Men’s Open Raw Total 607.5 1339.308

Romario Gonsalves 66 Men’s Junior Raw Total 607.5 1339.308

Keisha Abrigo 69 Women’s Open Raw Squat 147.5 325.182

Keisha Abrigo 69 Women’s Open Raw Deadlift 182.5 402.344

Keisha Abrigo 69 Women’s Open Raw Total 395.0 870.826

Romeo Hunter 74 Men’s Sb-Jr Raw Squat 210 462.971

Romeo Hunter 74 Men’s Sb-Jr Raw Bench Press 142.5 314.159

Romeo Hunter 74 Men’s Sb-Jr Raw Deadlift 200 440.925

Romeo Hunter 74 Men’s Sb-Jr Raw Total 552.5 1218.054

Hardat Tarson 83 Men’s Open Raw Squat 250 551.156

Hardat Tarson 83 Men’s Open Raw Deadlift 295 650.364

Hardat Tarson 83 Men’s Open Raw Total 695.0 1532.213

Wazim Mohamed 93 Men’s Open Raw Bench Press 172.5 380.297

Marlon Wilson 93 Men’s Master 1 Raw Deadlift 260 573.202

Nigil Phillips 105 Men’s Open Raw Squat 265 584.225

Nigil Phillips 105 Men’s Master 1 Raw Squat 265 584.225

Nigil Phillips 105 Men’s Master 1 Raw Bench Press 167.5 369.274

Nigil Phillips 105 Men’s Open Raw Bench Press 167.5 369.274

Nigil Phillips 105 Men’s Master 1 Raw Deadlift 260 573.202

Nigil Phillips 105 Men’s Open Raw Total 692.5 1526.701

Nigil Phillips 105 Men’s Master 1 Raw Total 692.5 1526.701

Yogaishawar Seecharan 120+ Men’s Junior Raw Squat 200 440.925

Yogaishawar Seecharan 120+ Men’s Junior Raw Deadlift 210 462.971

Yogaishawar Seecharan 120+ Men’s Junior Raw Total 512.5 1129.869