Aspiring Chief Justice admitted to bar

Kaieteur News – An aspiring Chief Justice, Christal Amsterdam was filled with emotions yesterday as she was admitted to the Bar at the Demerara Supreme Court.

Amsterdam’s petition was presented by Attorney-at-law, Collis Baveghems and accepted by High Court Judge, Justice Damone Younge.

This achievement is a major one for Amsterdam, 24, because it takes her one step closer towards her dream of one day becoming a Chief Justice (CJ).

The young lawyer grew up on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) and at age 14 realized that it was her calling to pursue a career in the legal profession. She recalled that as a teenager she argued a lot with her parents and other persons to defend herself and younger siblings when they are wrongfully accused of misbehaving.

“I was the type of person who would not let things go; would always make good points and support them with facts,” the young lawyer told Kaieteur News.

Amsterdam related that her father, Lambert Amsterdam had observed this personality in her and told her that she is gifted enough to be a lawyer.

Those words, she said, motivated her to challenge herself to pursue the legal profession. Driven by her passion to fight for justice, Amsterdam began the journey with support of her parents, extended family, church family and her close friends. The young lawyer noted that there were some hurdles that she had to overcome in order to make it this far. One of them was gaining the confidence to do public speaking.

She graduated from the St. Joseph High School in 2013 and without wasting any time her parents decided to make the sacrifice in financing her studies in legal education.

Overtime, Amsterdam said she overcame the shy personality she had during her high school years and became more confident. Her self-belief was also boosted after she gained a 3.7 GPA after completing her one-year International Relations Course to enter the Hugh-Wooding Law School.

She dedicated herself to studies and on September 17, this year she received her certificate in Legal Education.

Amsterdam said that there were times when she believed that she was not going to be successful but with motivation from parents and close friends she pushed herself and can now celebrate this moment.

Her advice to other young people like herself is to do your best and avoid comparisons.

“When you try to compare yourselves to others it could kill your confidence, self-belief and motivation to do well and that will kill your joy,” Amsterdam said