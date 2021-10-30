$262M contract inked for farm-to-market road

Latest update October 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 30, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) this week awarded a $261.7M contract for the rehabilitation of the 18 Kilometers Ituni/Tacoma main access road to a private construction company, Castilho Engenharia Incorporated.
Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, when contacted, told Kaieteur News that this road rehabilitation project will allow access to thousands of acres of farmlands and will allow more unused lands to be available for cultivation.
Minister Mustapha also noted that the soybean and corn cultivation which had started earlier this year with a consortium of Guyanese businessmen is coming along successfully. He noted that the trial test which consisted of over 100 acres of land with soybean and corn is continuing to see good progress as time goes by.
According to an article posted to the Department of Public Information (DPI) website, Minister Mustapha noted that, “These contracts are important because for example we are embarking on new crops in the intermediate savannah. We have already started a trial for corn and soya beans there with a group from the private sector and the trial is looking very good in terms of production.”
Two other agencies under the MOA also signed contracts this week.
According to the Department of Public Information, there were three contracts signed through the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) valued at a total of $115.7 million. One was awarded to Memorex Enterprise, while the other two were signed by Farm Supplies Limited.
Further, the New Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) has awarded $4.5 million to Meditron Incorporated and another $16.1 million to Western Scientific Company Limited for the supply and delivery of equipment for the agro-processing facility in Region 10.
The Minister has since urged that contractors abide by the terms set out in their contracts as the ministry will be monitoring the progress of works at each location.
Oct 30, 2021Kaieteur News – “Since 2018, the Berbice Cricket Board has placed special emphasis on the importance of education as we are fully aware that it is the key to success. We are therefore...
Oct 30, 2021
Oct 30, 2021
Oct 30, 2021
Oct 30, 2021
Oct 30, 2021
Kaieteur News – Dear Mr. Winston Jordan, the Kaieteur News pays me. I cannot say that I am enamoured with my returns.... more
Kaieteur News – The PNC/R is like a pizza. You can change the ‘toppings’ all you wish, it will not alter the crust. The... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is nothing short of shocking to learn that, despite the fact that the world... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]