$262M contract inked for farm-to-market road

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) this week awarded a $261.7M contract for the rehabilitation of the 18 Kilometers Ituni/Tacoma main access road to a private construction company, Castilho Engenharia Incorporated.

Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, when contacted, told Kaieteur News that this road rehabilitation project will allow access to thousands of acres of farmlands and will allow more unused lands to be available for cultivation.

Minister Mustapha also noted that the soybean and corn cultivation which had started earlier this year with a consortium of Guyanese businessmen is coming along successfully. He noted that the trial test which consisted of over 100 acres of land with soybean and corn is continuing to see good progress as time goes by.

According to an article posted to the Department of Public Information (DPI) website, Minister Mustapha noted that, “These contracts are important because for example we are embarking on new crops in the intermediate savannah. We have already started a trial for corn and soya beans there with a group from the private sector and the trial is looking very good in terms of production.”

Two other agencies under the MOA also signed contracts this week.

According to the Department of Public Information, there were three contracts signed through the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) valued at a total of $115.7 million. One was awarded to Memorex Enterprise, while the other two were signed by Farm Supplies Limited.

Further, the New Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) has awarded $4.5 million to Meditron Incorporated and another $16.1 million to Western Scientific Company Limited for the supply and delivery of equipment for the agro-processing facility in Region 10.

The Minister has since urged that contractors abide by the terms set out in their contracts as the ministry will be monitoring the progress of works at each location.