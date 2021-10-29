T&T Company to set up ‘well drilling’ support base

…as EPA exempts company from doing Environmental Studies

Kaieteur News – A Trinidadian company looking to set up shop in Guyana to provide drilling support services to offshore oil operators in Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone, has been exempted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from conducting an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for its intended facility.

The Company, Weatherford, Trinidad Limited (Guyana Branch), a Reliability & Maintenance (R&M) Services for the Oil & Gas Industry, has proposed to build the facility at Tract G4-G5, Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

According to the EPA, it screened the company’s application for the grant of environmental permits and determined that it will not significantly affect the environment.

As such, the proposed project is exempt from the requirement that an EIA be conducted.

The EPA, however, stated that, “it must be noted that these decisions are in no way indications that the proposed projects are approved by the EPA.”

According to the project summary provided to the EPA by Weatherford, “Weatherford Trinidad Limited – Guyana Branch will be providing Well Construction Services (Tubular Running Services, Fishing & Re-Entry & Well Bore Clean Out Services) & Completions Services (Liner Hangers, Sand Control Screens & Cementation Equipment) to Guyana Operations and will deploy Reliability & Maintenance (R & M) services for customers in the Oil & Gas Industry.”

To this end, it was explained that the location at Land of Canaan will be used to store tools and equipment until they are transported offshore, conduct servicing and maintenance work, test equipment and pressure testing, and the general maintenance of the tool and equipment.

Pegged as an US$2.5M investment, Weatherford said that financing would be used to prepare the site for operations and will employ between 25 to 30 employees during operations: a combination of HSE staff, lifting equipment operators, labourer, security, and administrative staff with 70 percent of the staff working Offshore.

The company said Energy for its operations will be provided by the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL), whilst water would be sourced from the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

“Waste is expected -mainly Household Waste (paper, food etc.), Scrap Metal and Hazardous Waste (oily rags, oily gloves and oily coveralls),” according to the Company.

It did, in its project summary, indicate that waste will be separated into the different categories (paper and cardboard, kitchen waste, plastic bottles, hazardous waste and scrap metal). Household waste will be stored in covered colour coded waste bins for weekly removal by waste services provider.

Hazardous waste, it said, will be destroyed by one of Weatherford’s and EPA approved service providers and scrap metal sold to Weatherford’s approved and the EPA scrap metal vendor.

The company, in its summary, boasts that it is “the leading wellbore and production Solutions Company, providing integrated solutions across well stages and customer domains to the oil and gas industry.”

According to Weatherford, “we integrate trusted technologies with innovative ideas to help finish wells earlier and produce more for longer. We have a substantial global network of people, service bases, manufacturing facilities, and technology and training centers in more than 100 countries.”

The company’s range of production-enabling technologies include evaluation services, directional drilling services, secure drilling SM services, cased hole completion systems, expandable technologies, intelligent completion technologies, production optimization systems and all major forms of artificial lift.