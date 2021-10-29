Latest update October 29th, 2021 12:59 AM

RCC presents reports to Speaker on issues affecting children

Oct 29, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Rights of the Child Commission (RCC) in its reports for the period of 2017-2018 and 2018-2020, highlighted several issues affecting children across the regions of Guyana.
Copies of documents were presented to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir, by members of the RCC on Wednesday.

Chairperson of the RCC, Aleema Nasir hands over copies of the report to Speaker of the National Assembly flanked by staffers of Parliament and members of the RCC.

Chairperson of the RCC, Aleema Nasir said that members of the commission had to travel to Guyana’s 10 administrative regions, and meet with many communities and state actors in order to compile the report. She explained that the RCC is very distressed at some of the findings in the regions, especially since there is a lot of neglect, abuse, and incest happening to children.
“There are a lot of things that are happening to our children, a lot of them are not in school, especially now with COVID, a great many of them are not in school, they are not exposed to schooling of any sort,” Nasir told the media.
The Speaker of the House, in accepting the reports, said that these would be tabled as soon as parliament resumed sitting. No date has been set for that resumption.

 

