Police still awaiting legal advice on Permanent Secretary’s bribery matter

Latest update October 29th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 29, 2021 News
3 weeks later…
Kaieteur News – Three weeks after the Permanent Secretary (PS) attached to the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs was caught in a sting operation collecting a bribe from a contractor, the police are still awaiting legal advice on the matter.
Sharon Hicks, 42, of 811 Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was arrested at her Quamina and Thomas Streets, South Cummingsburg office on Thursday October 7, 2021 during the police operation.
According to the Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is awaiting legal advice on the matter.
Also, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Chambers, Liz Rahaman, confirmed with this publication that the file is still with the chambers. She noted, “It’s at the DPP’s office and it is being given legal attention.”
Kaieteur News had reported that the sting operation was setup after a businessman, who usually provides security services to the Ministry, reported to the police that the PS was demanding money from him before she signed-off on his invoices.
Hicks and the businessman’s father had a deal in which she would help him secure a contract with the Ministry and, in return, he pays her $200,000 a month. After the businessman’s father died, he took over his father’s business and that is when Hicks approached him to strike the same deal with him, to which he first agreed.
However, after reportedly paying Hicks for three months, he became tired and reported the matter to the police. A sting operation was subsequently setup and marked notes were handed over to the PS by the contractor while in her office. After Hicks collected the money, a plainclothes police rank walked into her office, identified himself, and cautioned her. She was then told of the allegation and arrested.
Hicks was later sent on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Oct 29, 2021Kaieteur News – Head Coach Wayne Dover has selected his final squad for the 2022 Concacaf Under-20 Championship qualifying rounds in November, following an extensive talent identification...
Oct 29, 2021
Oct 29, 2021
Oct 29, 2021
Oct 29, 2021
Oct 29, 2021
Kaieteur News – My email is [email protected]hoo.com. Please feel free to request a confidential 17-page document of the... more
Kaieteur News – As far as is known, the duties of the Clerk to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) are clerical in... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is nothing short of shocking to learn that, despite the fact that the world... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]