Police Force aims to establish aviation unit – Head of Strategic Planning Unit

Latest update October 29th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 29, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Head of the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Strategic Planning Unit, Assistant Superintendent (ASP), Nikola Kendall has announced that the GPF is aiming to establish an aviation unit.
“Plans are…on stream and proposals were submitted for us to have an aviation unit. There’s so much to come, which I don’t want to divulge, because the plans are still in development and it needs to be approved, so I don’t want to go into too much,” she explained.
ASP Kendall expressed this concern in a recent interview on the Tuesday edition of the Guyana Police Force radio programme, “Police and You”.
“I can say that positive, constructive, modern, technological, futuristic strategies are in place from the GPF,” she posited.
However, she further explained that the marine patrol capability of the GPF will soon be enhanced with the establishment of a marine unit in Region Six to protect Guyana’s borders and deter piracy.
“As our new strategic plan rolls out, you will also see implementation of marine units set up in other regional divisions so that we can better patrol our water ways, so that we can monitor our borders because you always hear this talk about porous borders, unchecked borders, and unmonitored borders. So, the aim is to ensure that our borders are safe and secured.”
The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration since taking office, has invested heavily in strengthening the country’s security forces. President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali in September handed over 50 vehicles to the Guyana Police Force to bolster its responsiveness.
President Ali also commissioned a BELL 412 EPI helicopter for the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to enhance its current transport fleet and security capabilities.
Guyana has also purchased a ‘purpose built’ vessel which will be used by the Guyana Coast Guard (GCG). A down payment of $618 million of $2.3 billion has already been made to a United States company, Metal Shark that is constructing the vessel. The vessel will patrol the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in light of recent threats.
