Jumping ahead

Oct 29, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Lang ago, when yuh wuk in a place long, yuh does eventually get promote. And when yuh wuk long enough yuh could eventually reach de top, no matter if yuh bin start at de bottom.
But these days, yuh could start at de bottom, at de middle and even lil below de top, yuh nah gat no guarantee dat yuh get to de top. Dem politician does gat plenty friends wah does always deh pestering dem about appointing dem to some wuk. And dem does oblige and be unfair to dem odder worker.
Is look like dah wah happen to wan gal at de N- SEE- NOTHING. De gal bin acting as de top person and den suddenly dem bring somebody lower fuh tek de top wuk. Dat can’t be fair.
Lang ago, everybody used to wait fuh New Year’s Day fuh see who gan get promote in de civil service. Nowadays if yuh start at de bottom, yuh might end up retiring at de bottom. Is sheer outsider coming and jumping yuh. Promotion scarcer than hen teeth.
It remind dem boys about dem friend wah used to wuk in a supermarket and get promote. He go home and bin boasting all weekend to he wife about de promotion.
She get so tired of hearing him dat she tell he, “Dah promotion nah mean nothing, dem even gat a supervisor fuh peas.”
De man decide fuh check and he call de peas section and ask if he can speak to de supervisor of peas.
De person on de odder end ask, “Canned or frozen?”
Talk half and ask dem wah get big wuk about dem age.
