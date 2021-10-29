Latest update October 29th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Jumping ahead

Oct 29, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Lang ago, when yuh wuk in a place long, yuh does eventually get promote. And when yuh wuk long enough yuh could eventually reach de top, no matter if yuh bin start at de bottom.
But these days, yuh could start at de bottom, at de middle and even lil below de top, yuh nah gat no guarantee dat yuh get to de top. Dem politician does gat plenty friends wah does always deh pestering dem about appointing dem to some wuk. And dem does oblige and be unfair to dem odder worker.

Is look like dah wah happen to wan gal at de N- SEE- NOTHING. De gal bin acting as de top person and den suddenly dem bring somebody lower fuh tek de top wuk. Dat can’t be fair.

Lang ago, everybody used to wait fuh New Year’s Day fuh see who gan get promote in de civil service. Nowadays if yuh start at de bottom, yuh might end up retiring at de bottom. Is sheer outsider coming and jumping yuh. Promotion scarcer than hen teeth.

It remind dem boys about dem friend wah used to wuk in a supermarket and get promote. He go home and bin boasting all weekend to he wife about de promotion.

She get so tired of hearing him dat she tell he, “Dah promotion nah mean nothing, dem even gat a supervisor fuh peas.”

De man decide fuh check and he call de peas section and ask if he can speak to de supervisor of peas.

De person on de odder end ask, “Canned or frozen?”

Talk half and ask dem wah get big wuk about dem age.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Head Coach Dover names U20 Men’s Squad for Concacaf Qualifiers

Head Coach Dover names U20 Men’s Squad for Concacaf Qualifiers

Oct 29, 2021

Kaieteur News – Head Coach Wayne Dover has selected his final squad for the 2022 Concacaf Under-20 Championship qualifying rounds in November, following an extensive talent identification...
Read More
GVF Powerzone Championship on this Sunday at CASH

GVF Powerzone Championship on this Sunday at CASH

Oct 29, 2021

Guyanese Heyliger in Canadian team for T20 World Cup Qualifers

Guyanese Heyliger in Canadian team for T20 World...

Oct 29, 2021

Guyana, Honduras start CU17WQ on right foot

Guyana, Honduras start CU17WQ on right foot

Oct 29, 2021

Capobianco Field, Roosevelt Island, named for Guyanese tennis legend

Capobianco Field, Roosevelt Island, named for...

Oct 29, 2021

Brusches Basketball Foundation donate backboards to Mackenzie Primary School

Brusches Basketball Foundation donate backboards...

Oct 29, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]