NGO raises funds to help homeless, single-parent mom

Kaieteur News – The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat (AMJ) is an international community that strives to preach the message of ‘Love for all, and Hatred for none’. In keeping with one of its objectives ‘to relieve poverty and sickness, and the suffering of those affected, amongst others, by disease, natural disaster, war and other conflicts,’ the organization was successful in its attempt to raise funds and materials to assist a single-parent mother of three, who lost her home to a fire earlier this year.

The Imam, Fahd Peerzada, who is the lead organizer of this project was able to collect funds from contributors in both Guyana and Canada, successfully raising over $100,000 in the process.

The AMJ community believes in the long-awaited Messiah to come as Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad of Qadian, India. It has always preached its message of love, and is on the forefront of providing aid and relief to Muslims and non-Muslims alike. Thus, they are trying to help all those in need in Guyana.

On Wednesday, the AMJ, along with the Mayor of Linden, the Region Ten Police commander, and professionals in the media, visited the site where the home is being built. The visit was to witness the construction, and raise awareness regarding the ongoing project, so that others may also have the opportunity to help in this charity project. The home is coming along quite well, but still requires more work.

A few months ago, a fire destroyed the home of the Cato family living in Mackenzie. The mother, Shellon and her three children, ages 14, 10 and 6 had nowhere to go. The Government has since provided the single-parent mother and her family with a temporary shelter at the Dorfolk Home in Retrieve, Linden.

However, this did not suffice as a long-term solution for the mother and her children. She was fortunate to locate a piece of land in the Amelia’s Ward New Scheme on which she could build.

Since then, Shellon and others have worked tirelessly to help build her intended new home. They have even been camping outside the building without any electricity for days, so that the project can be completed soon. It is worth mentioning that her children have started school and make the commute to attend school in Mackenzie.