National Task Force mulling implementing fully vaccine mandate- Minister Anthony

Kaieteur News – The Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, yesterday revealed that the National COVID-19 Task Force is considering implementing a fully vaccinated mandate for persons desirous of visiting the country and for persons living here.

The Minister, who made the announcement during his latest COVID-19 update, said that the “fully vaccinated” requirement is becoming a mandate that most countries are requesting now from travelers wanting to enter their borders.

“Well fully vaccinated is becoming now what countries are going to accept and if you need to travel out of Guyana , let’s say you are going to the United States, from the 8 of November you must be fully vaccinated, meaning that you have to get both doses of the vaccine,” he explained.

To enter Guyana a person must be vaccinated or present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of travel, as defined in the gazetted order; vaccinated means having one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Minister Anthony, the Taskforce is considering changing the definition of “vaccinated” in the order to mean fully vaccinated, which is having taken both doses.

“The Taskforce here we are considering …because our definition of vaccinated was that, if you got one dose of your vaccine. The task force is currently examining whether or not to implement fully vaccinated or what measures to take, so we will see when those orders are out whether those changes would have been made,” he noted.

He added, too, that once that is changed, the requirement would go for everybody. Similar to the travel requirement, persons living here are required to have at least one dose of a vaccine to access all public buildings. However, this can all change if the definition changed in the updated Official Gazette of COVID-19 measures.