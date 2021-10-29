Maintenance of EPA building to cost $6.7m- Engineer’s Estimate

Latest update October 29th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 29, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Maintenance works, painting and repairs slated for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) building, is expected to cost $6,791,400, according to the engineer’s estimate.
The cost was revealed yesterday during the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB). For this project, 12 bids were received.
During the same opening, bids were also opened for electrical works, another project which falls under the EPA maintenance works.
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
Electrical works to the EPA located at Ganges Street, Sophia.
Painting and repairs to the EPA main building and guard hut
Oct 29, 2021Kaieteur News – Head Coach Wayne Dover has selected his final squad for the 2022 Concacaf Under-20 Championship qualifying rounds in November, following an extensive talent identification...
Oct 29, 2021
Oct 29, 2021
Oct 29, 2021
Oct 29, 2021
Oct 29, 2021
Kaieteur News – My email is [email protected] Please feel free to request a confidential 17-page document of the... more
Kaieteur News – As far as is known, the duties of the Clerk to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) are clerical in... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is nothing short of shocking to learn that, despite the fact that the world... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]