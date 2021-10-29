Maintenance of EPA building to cost $6.7m- Engineer’s Estimate

Kaieteur News – Maintenance works, painting and repairs slated for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) building, is expected to cost $6,791,400, according to the engineer’s estimate.

The cost was revealed yesterday during the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB). For this project, 12 bids were received.

During the same opening, bids were also opened for electrical works, another project which falls under the EPA maintenance works.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Electrical works to the EPA located at Ganges Street, Sophia.

Painting and repairs to the EPA main building and guard hut