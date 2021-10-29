Pres. Ali launches four-month long consultation for draft of new Low Carbon Development Strategy

By Kiana Wilburg

Kaieteur News – Even as plans continue to ramp up for massive oil production offshore in the Stabroek Block, President, Irfaan Ali is still pushing ahead with efforts for a clean-energy economy by 2030. Just yesterday the Head of State launched his draft of new Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), which is available via this website: https://lcds.gov.gy/, and will be subjected to a four-month long consultation process.

During his address to the nation, the President was keen to note that draft LCDS 2030 advances a vision first articulated in 2008 by the then President, and now Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo. Dr. Ali shared that the vision was further developed in 2009 when it was encapsulated in the world’s first low carbon development strategy from a developing country.

Though the vision was birthed some 12 years ago, Ali said it remains valid today – and continues to rest on two fundamental questions: How can Guyana harness the opportunities of low carbon development to prosper at home? And, how can Guyana lead the way to globally relevant solutions to the biggest challenges of our time, including energy security and climate change?

The President then proceeded to outline how the LCDS 2030 will ensure this happens in three phases.

Expounding in this regard, President Ali said that from 2022-2027, a near tripling of electricity demand will be met through a combination of natural gas and the Amaila Falls Hydropower project on the main national grid, coupled with a major expansion of solar power with batteries on the rural networks. By the end of this period, he said the Essequibo Coast, Linden, Leguan, and Wakenaam grids will be integrated with the national grid. The Head of State said, too, that the Bartica, Lethem, Port Kaituma, Madhia, and Matthews Ridge grids will be almost exclusively powered by renewable energy. Alongside the work on the country’s grids, the President said all hinterland villages, about 200 villages with a total population of just under 100,000 people – will undergo an electrification programme by about 2026. He said this work has begun already in villages across the country, included Seba, Waramadong, Paruima, Kurukabaru, Whyaka, Mission Capoey, Lake Top Capoey, Annai, St Monica and Karaburi. Finally, Ali noted that the transmission and distribution network will undergo a massive upgrade to manage the forecasted electricity demand and meet the standards expected of a modern power utility company.

Ali stated that the second phase will begin from 2027 to 2032 and will see further increases in electricity demand being met by continued replacement of Heavy Fuel Oil, expansion of wind and solar power, and the commission of Guyana’s second hydro plant, the site of which will be identified in the coming years.

After 2032, the President said the expansion will be driven by prevailing market conditions, but it is likely that battery technology will be sufficiently advanced to enable solar and wind plants to provide new capacity increases, while contributing to further downward pressure on electricity prices.

Further details are set out in the LCDS 2030 – but in sum, the President said this energy transition will achieve a level that very few, if any, countries have achieved. He said also that cheaper electricity will be supplied, and that supply can increase fivefold with emissions staying essentially flat.

The President said, “The energy transition will form the backbone of the broader low carbon transition outlined in the LCDS 2030. Small and medium businesses will be supported to create low carbon jobs and economic opportunities. A dedicated 15% of funds from forest climate services will be invested in Amerindian communities’ priorities, including land titling and capitalisation of the Amerindian Development Fund to implement Community Development Plans.”

He added, “Low carbon infrastructure will be expanded – including transportation, digital infrastructure, e-Governance, and social inclusion. The urban built environment – roads, drainage and water infrastructure, among other areas – will be improved in all our towns.”

President Ali was keen to note that consideration will be given to international architecture and urban planning competitions for Georgetown and Silica City to match the unprecedented anticipated growth with high standards of urban planning.

Additionally, Kaieteur News understands that the LCDS 2030 will support entrepreneurship and innovation. He further said that the Protected Areas System will be expanded, and will see the creation of an International Center for Biodiversity.

Furthermore, the President said work will resume on the restoration and maintenance of our important mangrove forests. “In 2022, work will start on the implementation of Guyana’s Climate Resilience Strategy and Action plan, which was produced using revenues received under the Guyana-Norway partnership. Work will re-start to implement the strategy and upgrade sea defences, irrigation systems, build agriculture systems that are more resilient and address the threat to public health from climate change,” Ali disclosed.

All in all, Dr. Ali said that LCDS 2030 captures how the next decade in Guyana’s development will leave a positive transformative impact on the country.