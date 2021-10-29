GVF Powerzone Championship on this Sunday at CASH

Kaieteur News – The Competitions Committee of the Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) has been busy and this weekend action returns to the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) for the body’s inaugural Power zone Championships which will see four clubs participating.

Those clubs are Castrol Strikers, Eagles Volleyball Club, Port Mourant Training Center and Young Achievers Volleyball Club. However, Competitions Committee member and national player Kristoff Shepperd, in an invited comment with this newspaper, revealed that the vision for the event is to have as much as 10 clubs participating next year with larger cash prizes.

This year, a total of $150,000 in cash prizes will be up for grabs with the teams battling for a top prize of $100,000 while the tournament MVP will cart off $50,000.

The GVF has announced that action will serve off at 09:15hrs sharp on Sunday and strict covid-19 protocols will be in place. In addition, the games will be live-streamed via the GVF Facebook page which has been customary at the last two tournaments.

Eagles Volleyball Club, which won the Demerara Volleyball Association ‘A’ Division title last month will enter this competition as the favourites but Shepherd revealed that he expects competition to be a bit more intense, especially since there is prize money up for the taking.

The GVF has released the team lists for each team which follows:

Castrol Strikers – Vance Harding, Quyntin Williams, Nicholas Khan, Omari Joseph, Andre Jagnandan, Shane Jones, Mickel Besson, Osworth Dash, Lerone Souvenir, Devon Bowman, Kirby Richards, Clement Choo-shee-nam, Fernando DeAgerila and Breyon Barnett.

Eagles – Dester Hoppy, Carlos De La Toore, Kristoff Shepperd, Quacy Matheson, Adriel Moore, Travis Stanley, Trevon McRae, Ian Bagot, Jaleel Roberts, Richard Telford, Michael Adolph, Domonic Bowen, Akeem Bowlin and Bepaul Bandoo.

Port Mourant – Shemroy Ross, Devendra Latchman, Ronaldo Bobb, Levi Nedd, Daniel Joseph, Steffon Norah, Andy Rohoman, Dequan Gray, Lucris Brummel, Latchman Gurdin, Jared Jhingree, Jason Seelochan, Marcellous Hector and Shaquan Lucas.

Young Achievers – Khemraj Singh, Juan Reynoir Calzado, Tyrese Farley, Geno Carrol, Corwin Richards, Klondike Rodney, Ryon Mangru, Rick Ritchie, Wendell Austin, Ryan Munroe, Creston Rodney, Devendra Samaroo, Victor Rogers and Kevin Vieira.