GKMS advocates for Cancer awareness, prevention in latest community programme

Latest update October 29th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 29, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Cancer awareness, screening and support for survivors have been added to the social priorities being championed by Grace Kennedy Money Services (GKMS) Ltd.
In its latest community initiative, GKMS – agents of Western Union and the home of Bill Express – is assisting with breast cancer screening for 300 women through a donation of 250-thousand dollars to the Guyana Cancer Foundation.
Troy Williams, Country Manager for Grace Kennedy Money Services, Guyana, explained the company’s support as a “natural fit”.
“Our remittance and bill payment services touch the lives of persons of every age and economic status, including teachers, nurses, pensioners, policemen, farmers, service industry workers, businessmen and many more across all walks of life. In similar fashion, cancer does not discriminate, underscoring the need for greater access to early detection and treatment services.”
Williams noted that, while there is considerable funding globally for cancer research, education, prevention and treatment, much more is required within Guyana to battle the disease.
“Children, women, unemployed & low income earners are often worst hit. This latest donation, therefore, is naturally aligned to our heightened focus on reaching the most vulnerable among us,” he added.
Ms. Bibi Sadeeah Akhtar Hassan, President of the Guyana Cancer Foundation, expressed her gratitude for Grace Kennedy’s financial contribution. She said the funds would directly support screening procedures, such as mammograms and sonograms at the Dr. Balwant Singh Hospital – an initiative that runs until March 2022. The Guyana Cancer Foundation’s mission focuses on services for medically under-served cancer patients.
