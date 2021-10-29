Fully vaccinated man among 4 new COVID-19 deaths

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that four more persons, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 dashboard has moved to 904.

According to the Health Ministry, the country’s latest fatalities involve three unvaccinated persons and a fully vaccinated person, who all died between October 22 and October 28 last, while receiving treatment at a medical institution.

Those who succumbed to the virus were: two men, a 64-year-old from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) and a 67-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and two women, a 56-year-old and a 58-year-old from Region Four.

Further, in its latest COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 98 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 35,350.

The dashboard also shows that 23 patients were admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with another 70 in institutional isolation, plus 2,832 in home isolation, and 10 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 31,521 recoveries have been recorded.

