Four remanded for businessman’s murder

Kaieteur News – Three juveniles are among four persons, who were remanded yesterday for allegedly killing a businessman.

The businessman, Keith Hohenkirk, an amputee known as ‘One Foot’ was found dead on Sunday at his Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) home.

Four persons reportedly confessed to killing Hohenkirk while robbing him. They all appeared at the Leonora Magistrate Court yesterday to face a joint murder charge.

The suspects are a 20-year-old mason identified as Colin Jackman, a 17-year-old girl and two teenage boys, ages 16 and 15, respectively.

They were jointly charged with the indictable offense by Magistrate Zameena Ali-Seepaul, who remanded them to prison until December, 1, 2021.

Jackman was taken to the Lusignan Prison, while the juveniles were sent to the juvenile holding centre in Sophia, Georgetown.

According to reports, it was the teenage girl who first confessed to the crime and implicated the three others.

The teen was arrested together with her mother. During the interrogation she buckled and told detectives what transpired. The teenager said that she, along with three males, had planned and carried out a robbery on the businessman on his premises.

Cops began hunting for the three males and eventually captured them. When confronted about Hohenkirk’s murder, they also admitted to killing the man.

Hohenkirk was discovered by one of his neighbours around 06:39hrs lying on his bed, with his hands bound and his mouth gagged.

An autopsy performed on Hohenkirk’s remains showed that his killers had beaten and choked him.

The businessman died as a result of blunt trauma to the head, which was compounded by compression injuries to his neck.

Hohenkirk lived alone and operated a small grocery shop at the front of his house. He was last seen alive sitting in his veranda by one of his neighbours around 18:40hrs on Saturday.

The neighbour who found him said that the following day, around 06:39hrs, she had gone over to his place to check up on him.

She noticed that his front door was unlocked and decided to enter his premises. Upon entering she saw his entire hall and kitchen areas were ransacked. Further checks were made and Hohenkirk was found in one of the bedrooms lying motionless on his back, with his hands tied with clear scotch tape, and his mouth covered with a piece of cloth.