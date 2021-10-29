Latest update October 29th, 2021 12:59 AM

FDA recommends the administering of the J&J vaccine booster shot

Oct 29, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – During his weekly COVID-19 update on Tuesday, Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony noted that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recommended that about fifty-two days after persons have received their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson (J & J) vaccine, the booster shot can be administered.
Minister Anthony stated that his Ministry is currently examining what this entails, but for the time being the J&J vaccine would remain a single dose.
An article posted to the FDA’s website, states that the FDA, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), finalized approval for the vaccine booster strategy. With the authorization of the J & J booster, persons who received that vaccine can seek a booster, no more than two months after having received their first single dose.

