Exxon dumping sewage, oily water, other pollutants overboard

…sends hazardous waste to Haags Bosch ‘after treatment’

Kaieteur News – Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL)—ExxonMobil Guyana –has confirmed in its latest Cradle to the Grave Waste Management Analysis that it is dumping a quantity of waste produced from its off shore operations overboard.

This is in addition to sending—after treatment—hazardous waste to the Haags Bosch Landfill (HBL) aback Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

According to the document, “All wastes generated from offshore operations are either treated and discharged offshore or sent to onshore facilities for recycling, treatment, or disposal/discharge.”

Identified among the waste that is dumped overboard on a regular basis, is Bilge water that has 15 parts per million (ppm) hydrocarbon oil content.

In addition to the highly dangerous Produced Water, EEPGL said it is also dumping overboard treated sewage, food waste, and other materials, including cement, barite, bentonite, calcium carbonate, gravel pack and sand.

These are in addition to various tank wash waters, slops, and other wastewaters that pass static sheen or other tests, mud and drill cuttings, along with water-based mud and drill cuttings.

The company was quick to note that, “all of these wastes are subject to some type of pre-treatment and/or monitoring prior to discharge overboard in accordance with permit requirements, international conventions, relevant international standards, or best industry practices.”

The pre-treatment method varies between Noble drill ships and the Stena drill ships or the installation/FPSO vessel operations, but the technologies employed are similar, according to EEPGL in its document.

According to the company, not all of the hazardous waste is treated and dumped, since some is sent back to shore where it is offloaded at the Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI), where it is received by RAMPS Logistics.

The company said that after treatment, this waste is then deemed nonhazardous, and then shipped to HBL, where it is currently being disposed of appropriately.

It was noted by EEPGL that after the untreated waste is offloaded at the GYSBI facility, Tiger Rentals Guyana (TRG) treats and transports non-hazardous wastes received or generated directly to the HBL for disposal. “TRG transports the treated wastes to HBL in bulk bags, which are secured (tied/closed) to prevent tampering at the disposal site, whereas other wastes, including wood, cardboard, paper, etc. may be transported in bins.”

According to EEPGL, TRG may also transport other wastes, such as batteries to an off-site third-party metal recycling facility, Eternity Investment Inc.