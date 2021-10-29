Draft electoral legislation to be distributed next week for consultation

Kaieteur News – The long awaited electoral reform legislation draft or the Representation of the People’s Act (ROPA), is expected to be distributed next week for six weeks of consultation.

This was announced yesterday by President Irfaan Ali, during a virtual press conference.

During his speech yesterday, President Ali also stated that during his bilateral meeting with the Secretary General of the Organisation of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, the official reiterated the organisation’s commitment and support for electoral reform and the strengthening of democracy in Guyana.

While noting that electoral reform and strengthening democracy was the theme of his discussion with Almagro, President Ali shared that the organisation is willing to assist the country in achieving both.

Additionally, Vice President Jagdeo had stated that “the idea is to make more transparent and to define responsibilities in the Act that are ambiguous to put in place a set of penalties for people (who) try to steal elections.”

As part of electoral reform efforts, the Government of Guyana is reviewing the ROPA to iron out ambiguous provisions, and include penalties for persons attempting to carry out electoral fraud. The ROPA contains provisions specific to the conduct of elections and election related issues in Guyana.

The Vice President had noted that any right-thinking person will support this effort, adding that all Guyanese stakeholders will have a chance to have an input in the crafting of the amended bill. He had said that once a draft amendment bill was in place, it will be sent to the various political parties in the country, civil society bodies, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and the international community, and will be available to the public.

He went on to assure that everyone will get a chance to give their feedback on the amendments, including the current parliamentary Opposition, A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC).

“And then when that’s done, a draft bill taking into account the input [received], will be presented to the Parliament, where the parliamentary Opposition will once again have an input,” he added.