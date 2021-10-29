Confessed killer escapes from Lusignan prison

Kaieteur News – Confessed killer Kapildeo Gangadin, 24, yesterday reportedly waited until all the prisoners at the Lusignan Prison were accounted for, before making his escape from the quarantine section by using a cloth pole to scale a back fence.

Gangadin confessed to investigators that he killed two men, Ganesh Persaud, 19, also known as “Chris” and Mukesh Mangra aka “Paul” and was remanded to prison on Wednesday October 20, for both murders.

In keeping with COVID-19 protocols at the prison, Gangadin, was reportedly placed in the quarantine section and would have been kept there for fourteen days before being transferred to one of the holding bays.

However, Gangadin, had been harbouring his own objective, which was to escape from the facility.

According to the Guyana Prison Service (GPS), the confessed killer carried out his plan and reportedly escaped around 04:05hrs, after a routine check was made by the guards in charge at the time.

Routine checks are made to ensure that all the inmates held at the facility are accounted for.

After it was discovered that Gangadin had escaped, investigations were conducted and the investigators learnt that he had tampered with his quarantine housing unit to gain access to the back of the prison.

The confessed killer then used a cloth-pole to scale the fence located there and swiftly moved through the prison’s farms, before reportedly jumping over the gate, and disappearing though a dumpsite located aback the facility.

The GPS stated that members of the joint services then launched a manhunt for him and ranks patrolled the entire outer perimeter of the prison, but up to press time he was yet to be recaptured.

Joint services ranks will continue their patrols, and the GPS warned the public that it is a criminal offence for anyone to assist the escapee in eluding the lawmen.

It was advised, too, that if anyone has seen the confessed killer or knows where he is, that individual(s) should make contact with the nearest police station, or call 911.

Gangadin was arrested on Friday, October 15, after allegedly murdering 19-year-old Ganesh Persaud for his gold chain around 17:00hrs that day at the Deals on Electronics Store located in Strathspey, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

While in police custody, Gangadin confessed to stabbing the youth and scrambling his gold chain. The confessed killer also admitted that he killed Mukesh Mangra, a fisherman, who was 24-years-old at the time of his death, in January 2020.

Mangra was reportedly stabbed five times and his personal belongings stolen.