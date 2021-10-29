AFC has made the decision to leave coalition with APNU

Kaieteur News – My email is [email protected] Please feel free to request a confidential 17-page document of the AFC which was submitted and accepted on Sunday, October 10, 2021 to the executive meeting of the AFC which was poorly attended. The recommendation is that the AFC leaves the coalition with the APNU. That proposal will be put to the congress of the AFC which is to be held in March next year.

I am not going to state the names of the two authors. Both are very high-level AFC personalities, one being a foreigner. When the document gets into the hand of the press, it is for Guyanese journalism to dissolve its permanent mediocrity and request the AFC to level with the Guyanese people on the contents of that document.

I am suggesting to readers that this is an oxymoronic document with huge areas of sadness and colourful moments of surrealism. Just one example of oxymoron should suffice. Its opening statement points to electoral irregularities that question the actual, legal election result of March 2020. Yet throughout the paper, the authors cite colossal mistakes that caused the voters to turn away from the AFC.

In terms of sadness, the authors reflect in maudlin ways how powerful and phenomenal the AFC became as the embrace of the AFC by the Guyanese people began spreading from 2006. The surreal parts are deeply disturbing. Please read how blind these authors are to the graphic political realities of Guyana, to the extent that you feel that they are literally living in the past.

The foreign guy from the Caribbean that co-composed this document is not familiar with the intricacies, vicissitudes, and labyrinthine nuances of Guyana’s political sociology. It is a manifestation of ignorance on the part of the AFC’s leadership to ask this gentleman to compose a dossier on the way forward for the AFC in 2021.

The research contained in the paper is not grounded in reality. What is the reality? The dialectics that produced an effective, effervescent and successful third force have also made the AFC a thing of the past.

It is likely that in March next year, the AFC congress will accept to pull out of the coalition. But if the AFC was dead when it was in power, if the AFC was dead when it got nine parliamentary seats for free from the PNC in 2020, why would the AFC rise from the dead in 2022 when the dialectics have rendered it extinct?

Here is an interesting part of the document that will cause you to laugh. I quote: “AFC members should protect the AFC as an institution even if they have grave reservations about views expressed by members or decisions taken and not leak confidential and internal discussions to the media. Such activities should be subject to party discipline to show its total opposition to such actions, which should be deemed ‘anti-party’.”

Well I got news for those failed performers that constitute the AFC. Even your executive members think that it is time the leadership goes, so three of them supplied this document to me with the definite expression of publishing it. Now here is a dark side to this document that could be a Freudian expression of class and colour.

Please read carefully the following words: “The Charrandas issue must be dealt with and closed as it continues to linger and haunt the AFC as a party.” But why was there no mention of the Dominic Gaskin story? Gaskin did more damage to the AFC than Charrandas. The AFC’s official position is that there were too many irregularities in the March 2020 election for there to be a declaration of a winner. But Gaskin contradicts that official attitude of the AFC. See his Facebook posting of July 17, 2020 in which he was pungent, graphic, pellucid, coruscating, and pyrotechnical that the election was rigged and Clairmont Mingo participated in the fraud.

I will end with one more quote from the document in which the AFC anticipates that when it breaks with the PNC, it will lose its nine seats to the PNC: “There is an electoral law and a duly executed agreement that allowed the APNU+AFC to be in parliament with a certain level of seat allocation. The AFC needs to employ detailed examination of that situation to determine the legal position in relation to its parliamentary status.” There are many fantastic moments in that paper, praising the current qualities of the AFC. The authors can seriously be accused of living in the past. Those qualities have long evaporated and Guyana has moved on. The AFC is dead. It cannot be resurrected.

