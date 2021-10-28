Unvaccinated man is country’s latest COVID-19 fatality

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that a 64-year-old unvaccinated man, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, has died. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 900.

According to the Ministry, the man who resided in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) died while receiving treatment at a medical institution.

Meanwhile, in its latest COVID-19 dashboard the Health Ministry recorded 82 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 35,252.

Presently there are 25 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 73 are in institutional isolation, 2,926 in home isolation and five in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 31,328 persons who had tested positive have recovered.