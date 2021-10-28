Latest update October 28th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Unvaccinated man is country’s latest COVID-19 fatality

Oct 28, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that a 64-year-old unvaccinated man, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, has died. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 900.
According to the Ministry, the man who resided in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) died while receiving treatment at a medical institution.
Meanwhile, in its latest COVID-19 dashboard the Health Ministry recorded 82 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 35,252.
Presently there are 25 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 73 are in institutional isolation, 2,926 in home isolation and five in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 31,328 persons who had tested positive have recovered.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Ragnauth’s 64 leads Caribbean Sports Club to victory in ESCL tournament

Ragnauth’s 64 leads Caribbean Sports Club to victory in ESCL...

Oct 28, 2021

Kaieteur News – Gary Ragnauth hit an attractive 64 to spur Caribbean Sports Club to comfortable 30-run win over Sunrisers last Sunday at Cullen Beach where action continued in the inaugural...
Read More
Regional #7 Chairman Anniversary Challenge Cup set for this weekend

Regional #7 Chairman Anniversary Challenge Cup...

Oct 28, 2021

J’s Supermarket sponsors full colour booklet for BCB

J’s Supermarket sponsors full colour...

Oct 28, 2021

Hinterland-focused Guyana U17 Female squad departs for Concacaf Qualifiers

Hinterland-focused Guyana U17 Female squad...

Oct 28, 2021

GFF Inter- Academy Boys U-13 Challenge Trophy kicks off

GFF Inter- Academy Boys U-13 Challenge Trophy...

Oct 28, 2021

Bank of Baroda, Montra Restaurant & Lounge support Guyana Open Golf tourney

Bank of Baroda, Montra Restaurant & Lounge...

Oct 28, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]