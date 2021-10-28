Regional #7 Chairman Anniversary Challenge Cup set for this weekend

Latest update October 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 28, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – A total of six football clubs inclusive of two females are set to bring a high level of energy to the Bartica Community this weekend when the inaugural Regional Chairman Anniversary Challenge Cup kicks off from tomorrow.
Regional Chairman Kenneth Williams is celebrating his first anniversary in office with a football competition that will see Fruta Conquerors, Rising Stars, Beacons, Middle Mazaruni Warriors, GT Panthers Females and Bartica Females all matching skills at the Bartica Community Centre Ground, under lights.
All covid-19 regulations would be in effect and additionally, Williams has indicated that members of the public wishing to get their covid-19 jab would be able to do so on both days and members of the Health Ministry would be on hand to administer the jab.
Oct 28, 2021Kaieteur News – Gary Ragnauth hit an attractive 64 to spur Caribbean Sports Club to comfortable 30-run win over Sunrisers last Sunday at Cullen Beach where action continued in the inaugural...
Oct 28, 2021
Oct 28, 2021
Oct 28, 2021
Oct 28, 2021
Oct 28, 2021
Kaieteur News -I thought that David Granger was strategising by not announcing his candidacy then doing it at the last moment.... more
Kaieteur News – It is not as simple as Lenox Shuman thinks. The appointment of a substantive Chancellor and Chief Justice... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is nothing short of shocking to learn that, despite the fact that the world... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]