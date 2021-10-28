Regional #7 Chairman Anniversary Challenge Cup set for this weekend

Kaieteur News – A total of six football clubs inclusive of two females are set to bring a high level of energy to the Bartica Community this weekend when the inaugural Regional Chairman Anniversary Challenge Cup kicks off from tomorrow.

Regional Chairman Kenneth Williams is celebrating his first anniversary in office with a football competition that will see Fruta Conquerors, Rising Stars, Beacons, Middle Mazaruni Warriors, GT Panthers Females and Bartica Females all matching skills at the Bartica Community Centre Ground, under lights.

All covid-19 regulations would be in effect and additionally, Williams has indicated that members of the public wishing to get their covid-19 jab would be able to do so on both days and members of the Health Ministry would be on hand to administer the jab.