Latest update October 28th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ragnauth’s 64 leads Caribbean Sports Club to victory in ESCL tournament

Oct 28, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Gary Ragnauth hit an attractive 64 to spur Caribbean Sports Club to comfortable 30-run win over Sunrisers last Sunday at Cullen Beach where action continued in the inaugural Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL) over-40, 20-overs competition.

Gary Ragnauth

Caribbean Sports Club raced to 184 all out in the final over while Sunrisers were left at 155-5 at the expiration of the 20-overs. Apart from Ragnauth, Kumar Budram also played well to contribute 35.
Seepersaud Sankar snatched four wickets for 31 runs from four overs bowling for Sunrisers. In Sunrisers’ innings, Shivsankar Bisson hit a fighting 64 while Tameshwar Sanchaire scored 58. And in the other fixtures, Queenstown Tigers claimed a walk-over from Reliance Hustlers while the match between Invaders Masters and Ravens Sports Club was rained out.
The competition will continue on Sunday with three more matches.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Ragnauth’s 64 leads Caribbean Sports Club to victory in ESCL tournament

Ragnauth’s 64 leads Caribbean Sports Club to victory in ESCL...

Oct 28, 2021

Kaieteur News – Gary Ragnauth hit an attractive 64 to spur Caribbean Sports Club to comfortable 30-run win over Sunrisers last Sunday at Cullen Beach where action continued in the inaugural...
Read More
Regional #7 Chairman Anniversary Challenge Cup set for this weekend

Regional #7 Chairman Anniversary Challenge Cup...

Oct 28, 2021

J’s Supermarket sponsors full colour booklet for BCB

J’s Supermarket sponsors full colour...

Oct 28, 2021

Hinterland-focused Guyana U17 Female squad departs for Concacaf Qualifiers

Hinterland-focused Guyana U17 Female squad...

Oct 28, 2021

GFF Inter- Academy Boys U-13 Challenge Trophy kicks off

GFF Inter- Academy Boys U-13 Challenge Trophy...

Oct 28, 2021

Bank of Baroda, Montra Restaurant & Lounge support Guyana Open Golf tourney

Bank of Baroda, Montra Restaurant & Lounge...

Oct 28, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]