Ragnauth’s 64 leads Caribbean Sports Club to victory in ESCL tournament

Kaieteur News – Gary Ragnauth hit an attractive 64 to spur Caribbean Sports Club to comfortable 30-run win over Sunrisers last Sunday at Cullen Beach where action continued in the inaugural Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL) over-40, 20-overs competition.

Caribbean Sports Club raced to 184 all out in the final over while Sunrisers were left at 155-5 at the expiration of the 20-overs. Apart from Ragnauth, Kumar Budram also played well to contribute 35.

Seepersaud Sankar snatched four wickets for 31 runs from four overs bowling for Sunrisers. In Sunrisers’ innings, Shivsankar Bisson hit a fighting 64 while Tameshwar Sanchaire scored 58. And in the other fixtures, Queenstown Tigers claimed a walk-over from Reliance Hustlers while the match between Invaders Masters and Ravens Sports Club was rained out.

The competition will continue on Sunday with three more matches.