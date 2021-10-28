Only in Guyana!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dis country is becoming wan big joke. Imagine during de afternoon peak hours for traffic, one of de major exists out of de city to de East Coast of Demerara was close. Dem close de roundabout and gat dem drivers head swinging.

How could de police entertain such a brilliant idea to close off such a major exit during peak afternoon hours, and fuh diya light-up? Only in Guyana bai!!

De organisers shoulda been told in no uncertain manner dat dem diya light-up should guh somewhere else. De traffic restrictions cause confusion in de town and it give de traffic police headaches.

But dis is Guyana and whatever some people want to do, dem does do because dem know dat dem nah gan get reject. But dem boys nah kay who vex, dem boys know wah happen wrong.

But is nuff odder wrong things happen. A few nights ago, dem had wan large gathering at a strip club in de city. De COVID-19 Task Force and de ‘ormy’ big bus ain’t bin nowhere in sight despite de large line of park cars leading to and from de entrance of de club after de curfew.

And to mek matters wuss, most of de people who bin exiting de Club didn’t even have on masks. De whole COVID-19 regulations is wan big joke because people nah tekking de rules seriously, and de authorities too slack with dem implementation.

Yesterday afternoon, dem people wah trying fuh drive home had to tek all kind of side streets fuh ketch de East Coast Public Road. Is enough fuh stress yuh out.

But who dem boys really feel sorry fuh is dem passengers wah does gat to wait by de roadside fuh ketch minibus. Some ah dem had to stand up fuh hours because dem bus hardly coming back when dem mek a trip.

Talk half and tell de police nah close major roads during peak hours.