J’s Supermarket sponsors full colour booklet for BCB

Latest update October 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 28, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) will soon launch another publication as it pushes ahead with plans to develop cricket even further. The proactive Board would be publishing a 30-page booklet which will highlight its outstanding work over the past three and a half years since current President Hilbert Foster and his executive body took office.
Foster, who was elected in a fierce contest in February, 2018 has led a complete over haul of Berbice cricket and the BCB is today considered the most vibrant Board in the Caribbean. Foster stated that his administration had no honeymoon period as Berbice cricket was in the gutter when they took office; it was on the verge of a total collapse.
He recalled that on the same day that he was elected, several sponsorship deals were secured including one from former West Indies Captain Ramnaresh Sarwan and current GCB President Bissoondyal Singh.
Since then, the Board has organised over 70 cricket tournaments at all levels and raised over 50 million dollars worth of sponsorship in cash and kind. The tournaments were organised at the junior, senior and female levels while dozens of developmental programmes were also organised.
Public Relations Officer Simon Naidu who is the editor of the booklet, stated that they would be distributed free of cost across the Country, the Caribbean and North America. He expressed thanks to the management of J’s Supermarket for their support especially Managing Director Jason Sripal.
Sripal, a former Berbice and Guyana junior cricketer stated that he was very impressed with the current state of Berbice cricket and expressed confidence in the leadership of Foster. He noted the importance of documenting the history of the game in the county for the next generation to build on the success of the current leadership.
Js Supermarket has been one of the main supporters of the BCB over the past year and has sponsored several programmes and a cricket tournament for teams in New Amsterdam.
