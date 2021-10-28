GTT, STEMGuyana launch Pinktober Cancer Awareness Chatbot

– aims to provide accurate information on cancer

Kaieteur News – GTT has collaborated with STEMGuyana to launch its Pinktober Breast Cancer awareness chatbot that will allow locals to have access to concise and comprehensible information on different types of cancer.

This is according to a release issued by the phone company, which noted that a chatbot is a computer programme designed to simulate conversation with human users, especially over the internet.

GTT’s Pinktober Coordinator, Diana Gittens, explained that the company has contributed some G$300,000 to create the Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot. “In addition to contributing funds towards testing and treatment for breast cancer patients, GTT noted that it is happy to sponsor a permanent and innovative solution for our community members. Early detection saves lives and the service the breast cancer chatbot will provide will help our citizens to get the information they need, to quickly access medical services that can in turn save their lives,” she said.

STEMGuyana Director, Karen Abrams, said that her team is elated to join GTT at the hip in innovating for all of Guyana. “What is truly amazing is that the AI engine upon which the chatbot is built allows it to learn more as it interacts with users, so over time, the system will become even more useful to Guyanese as it learns the local vernacular and is able to comprehend and dispense useful, even critical information to Guyanese from all walks of life,” she said.

Sharing similar sentiments on the AI chatbot creation, STEMGuyana Team Manager, Arianna Mahase, said, “We wanted to go beyond Pink and innovate a technology solution for Pinktober that would help women with early detection, testing resources and general information they would need to improve their chances of survival of breast cancer.”

“The chatbot we have built will provide responses that are tailored to be supportive, comforting, comprehensible and concise. The responses will also encourage users to get screened not only during breast cancer awareness month, but whenever persons utilise it,” she added.

The breast cancer chatbot will be hosted on STEMGuyana’s website and can be accessed via www.stemguyana.com/breastcancer. It will target Guyanese and Caribbean women. Reports revealed that breast cancer is the main cause of cancer deaths among women in Guyana and the Caribbean.