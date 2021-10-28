GRA to auction vehicle Ministry purchased, left on wharf

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is preparing to auction a number of vehicles that would have been imported by a number of individuals and companies and left on the wharves for various reasons, including the non-payment of taxes.

Such vehicles are sold ‘for want of entry’ and notably among the vehicles listed is one purchased by the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.

The information is documented in the October 23 publication of the Official Gazette and lists the vehicles for auction as “want of entry as at August 31, 2021.”

The vehicle intended for the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, according to the description in the Official Gazette, is said to be a ‘Toyota Hilux Double Cab, CC-2693’.

According to the description as outlined in the Official Gazette it is a 2003 model—white.

The vehicle imported by the Ministry is among 58 set to be auctioned off by the GRA, according to the Order signed by Commissioner General, Godfrey Statia. A number of other vehicles are also listed to be auctioned off as ‘unentered’.