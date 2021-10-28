GFF Inter- Academy Boys U-13 Challenge Trophy kicks off

Wins for Bartica, Georgetown & East Demerara; East Bank & Rupununi draw

Kaieteur News – The GFF Inter-Academy Boys U13 Challenge Trophy began last weekend with four matches and saw victories for Bartica, Georgetown, and East Demerara with the other match ending in a draw.

On Saturday last, two matches were played, with the first between the lads from Bartica Academy Training Centre (BATC) which hosted their counterparts from Essequibo Coast/Pomeroon Football Association, the former winning, 6-0.

Leading the Barticians to victory were Ezekiel Baldeo who netted a hat-trick while Jadan Christian and Alex Roopwah each scored one with an own goal from Essequibo. The second match was played at the Saint Ignatius ground in Rupununi where the home team and the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) battled to a thrilling 1-1 draw.

The Rupununi Football Association ATC took the lead through Danile John’s strike but the East Bank lads fired back to earn an equal share of the points when Seon Grant found the back of the nets.

The other two games were played on Sunday with the first between the Georgetown Football Association up against Berbice; the City boys defeated their counterparts from the East, 4-0 thanks to goals from Chadish Nurse, Jeorman Miller and Omarion Lewis along with an own goal from Berbice.

The second match saw Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) traveling to the Melanie Community Centre ground to confront the East Coast team and were edged out 2-1 by the host ATC which got goals from Shaquan Frank and Brandon Gonsalves. UDFA’s lone response came from Azizi David.

The tournament will see all nine Regional Associations fielding a team from their U13 ATCs, along with the National U17 Girls team participating as a guest team. The primary purpose of the tournament is to identify players to participate in the Caribbean Football Union Boys U14 tournament that will be held in 2022.

Apart from talent identification for the CFU tournament, the U13 Challenge Trophy tournament will also provide an opportunity for the GFF to assess the quality of work being done by the ATCs in all nine Regional Associations, as well as provide an opportunity to test the logistics for the Inter-Academy and Inter-Association tournaments, which will be a key feature in the 2022 national football season.

The GFF Inter Academy Boys U13 Challenge Trophy continues this weekend with the Rupununi travelling to West Demerara to take on the WDFA team, Bartica taking on the East Bank at the GFF NTC Providence, and Berbice travelling to Linden to face the UDFA team.

This tournament is part of the GFF’s ground-breaking ATC programme, the first of its kind in the Caribbean that was launched in 2017. The ATC is an elite and selective national youth development programme to give girls and boys ages 6-19 a weekly, structured training curriculum that is anchored in the GFF football philosophy and delivered consistently across the nine Regional Associations.

Group A Points Standings

Teams MP W D L GF GA GD Points

GFA 1 1 0 0 4 0 +4 3

EDFA 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3

UDFA 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

Berbicee FA 1 0 0 1 0 4 -4 0

Nat. U-17G 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B Points Standings

Teams MP W D L GF GA GD Points

Bartica FA 1 1 0 0 6 0 +6 3

RFA 1 0 1 0 1 1 -1 1

EBDFA 1 0 1 0 1 1 -1 1

ECPFA 1 0 0 1 0 6 -6 0

WDFA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

This Bartica ATC player is fully focused in attack in their match against their Essequibo Pomeroon FA counterparts.