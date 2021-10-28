Former Finance Minister, Winston Jordan sets the record straight

Latest update October 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 28, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
In yesterday’s Kaieteur News (KN), October 27, 2021, I was the centre of attention of your daily columnist, Freddie Kissoon. Ordinarily, I would not have responded; everyone is entitled to their opinion. However, his missive, ‘From “War Break” to “Aluta Continua”, offers me the opportunity to inform your readers of the facts. In that regard, my response is limited to the part of the article dealing with war break.
Freddie said that while I was in Bartica, addressing a crowd, (circa March 2019) I shouted out “war break!” He went on to claim, further, “On to this day, no one knows what he was referring to.” (sic)
Editor, I have sent to you the unedited tape of my roughly 18-minute speech, which can be sourced from YouTube. But, for the purpose of this letter, here is the relevant, verbatim extract, which I have reproduced for the benefit of Freddie and your readers:
“We are in a war; not the war using slings and arrows, or guns and bullets. But, we are in a war for the survival of ourselves; the survival of our children and the survival of the future generation of this country. We are in a war to execute the Green State Development Strategy using our bountiful resources that are expected to start flowing during next year [2020]. You got to understand this, comrade: nothing will be given to you; and you had the experience of 23 years. Is not me who telling you this. You experience 23 years under the last government and you said you had enough. And you gave us a chance. And, despite all the odds, all the odds, and all the different people and constituencies that didn’t vote for us, we still made certain that development was all-round. Some of our own … some of our supporters curse us out, buse us out, and said ‘we vote[d] for you and look at our communities. You leaving us to go to people who you don’t vote for.’ But, comrades, this is a government for all the people. We cannot, we cannot lower ourselves to those other people where partisan government, partisan government … Partisan development … Are you going to make the mistake, are you going to make the mistake to make those people come back to power to put their hands on our oil money? Comrades, are you going to make that mistake? Well, from today, comrade, War Break!”
I make no further comment; the extract is very pellucid, even to Freddie I would hope. Be that as it may, I do not intend to engage him anymore on this matter. Now, I return to my slumber, where I have retired to gain peace from this maddening and decaying society of ours.
Yours faithfully,
Winston Jordan
Former Minister of Finance
Oct 28, 2021Kaieteur News – Gary Ragnauth hit an attractive 64 to spur Caribbean Sports Club to comfortable 30-run win over Sunrisers last Sunday at Cullen Beach where action continued in the inaugural...
Oct 28, 2021
Oct 28, 2021
Oct 28, 2021
Oct 28, 2021
Oct 28, 2021
Kaieteur News -I thought that David Granger was strategising by not announcing his candidacy then doing it at the last moment.... more
Kaieteur News – It is not as simple as Lenox Shuman thinks. The appointment of a substantive Chancellor and Chief Justice... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is nothing short of shocking to learn that, despite the fact that the world... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]