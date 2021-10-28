Barber stabbed in own shop

Kaieteur News – A 32-year-old barber was stabbed during an argument in his barber shop. The incident took place on Tuesday at the barber shop located at Belle West, West Bank Demerara (WBD) around 21:00hrs.

Kaieteur News understands that the victim, Deokumar Lakhan, was at his barber shop when the suspect, a 23-year-old man, who was armed with a sharp object, ran into the building and an argument ensued between the two.

After the confrontation, the suspect stabbed the victim several times about his body which resulted in him collapsing to the ground in an unconscious state.

According to police, Lakhan was picked up by public spirited citizens and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was examined by a doctor. He was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he remains in a serious condition.

The suspect, according to police, was contacted and was told of the offence and cautioned in accordance with the judge’s rules during which he remained silent.

He was then arrested and taken to the Wales Police Station where he was placed in custody pending further investigations.