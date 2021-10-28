Bank of Baroda, Montra Restaurant & Lounge support Guyana Open Golf tourney

Kaieteur News – Bank of Baroda along with Montra Restaurant and Lounge have supported the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) for the highly anticipated Guyana Open tournament which is set to commence at 06:00hrs on Saturday.

Both presentations took place yesterday and the LGC has expressed gratitude to the sponsors. Bank of Baroda is located at 10 Avenue of the Republic while Montra Restaurant and Lounge is situated at 83 Lamaha Street.

The competition will be played over 36 holes within a two-day period. Each day, a total of 18 holes will be played and this will determine the best golfer, male and female. Over 60 players have registered so far and players from countries such as Canada, USA and Colombia have also shown their interest in the lucrative tournament.

Golfers will be placed in flights which will range from 0-9, 10-18 and 19-28 handicap in the men’s category, while in the female category it will range from 0-36. Guyanese Avinash Persaud and Julia Stevenson of Barbados are the defending champions in the male and female categories respectively.