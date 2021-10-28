Latest update October 28th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bank of Baroda, Montra Restaurant & Lounge support Guyana Open Golf tourney

Oct 28, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Bank of Baroda along with Montra Restaurant and Lounge have supported the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) for the highly anticipated Guyana Open tournament which is set to commence at 06:00hrs on Saturday.

Montra – Kumar Sarran (right) proprietor of Montra Restaurant and Lounge presents the cheque to Maxim Mangra.

Baroda – Maxim Mangra (right) of the LGC accepts the cheque from Jayadev Peruthanath of Bank of Baroda in the presence of Chandan Kumar.

Both presentations took place yesterday and the LGC has expressed gratitude to the sponsors. Bank of Baroda is located at 10 Avenue of the Republic while Montra Restaurant and Lounge is situated at 83 Lamaha Street.
The competition will be played over 36 holes within a two-day period. Each day, a total of 18 holes will be played and this will determine the best golfer, male and female. Over 60 players have registered so far and players from countries such as Canada, USA and Colombia have also shown their interest in the lucrative tournament.
Golfers will be placed in flights which will range from 0-9, 10-18 and 19-28 handicap in the men’s category, while in the female category it will range from 0-36. Guyanese Avinash Persaud and Julia Stevenson of Barbados are the defending champions in the male and female categories respectively.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Ragnauth’s 64 leads Caribbean Sports Club to victory in ESCL tournament

Ragnauth’s 64 leads Caribbean Sports Club to victory in ESCL...

Oct 28, 2021

Kaieteur News – Gary Ragnauth hit an attractive 64 to spur Caribbean Sports Club to comfortable 30-run win over Sunrisers last Sunday at Cullen Beach where action continued in the inaugural...
Read More
Regional #7 Chairman Anniversary Challenge Cup set for this weekend

Regional #7 Chairman Anniversary Challenge Cup...

Oct 28, 2021

J’s Supermarket sponsors full colour booklet for BCB

J’s Supermarket sponsors full colour...

Oct 28, 2021

Hinterland-focused Guyana U17 Female squad departs for Concacaf Qualifiers

Hinterland-focused Guyana U17 Female squad...

Oct 28, 2021

GFF Inter- Academy Boys U-13 Challenge Trophy kicks off

GFF Inter- Academy Boys U-13 Challenge Trophy...

Oct 28, 2021

Bank of Baroda, Montra Restaurant & Lounge support Guyana Open Golf tourney

Bank of Baroda, Montra Restaurant & Lounge...

Oct 28, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]