“A jumbie hold on, on me” – man who broke neighbour’s windows tells court

Latest update October 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 28, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Cleveland Allen, a 40-year-old man, who was jailed yesterday for breaking his neighbour’s sash windows, told the court that he committed the act because a “jumbie” had held onto him.
He made his court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.
Allen is accused of breaking 16 sash windows worth some $56,000, the property of his neighbour, Earl Price of Lamaha Park, Georgetown. Price’s windows were broken on Friday, October 22, last around 16:00hrs.
During his court appearance, Allen admitted to breaking Price’s windows. When asked by the magistrate, why he broke the windows, Allen replied, “A jumbie hold on, on me.”
Allen told the magistrate that he was willing to pay for Price’s damaged windows. However, he noted that while he is not currently employed, he is a mason and will find work in order to pay for the windows.
The magistrate in response told Allen that since “you’re not working anywhere, so you can’t pay back the man for his thing…one-month sentence.”
According to reports, Allen and Price were not on speaking terms prior to the incident. On the day in question, Price locked up his home and went out.
Later that day, one of his neighbours called him and informed him that Allen was “breaking up” his windows.
Price left where he was and went home only to find that his 16 sash windows were shattered. He lodged a report with the police and Allen was arrested.
Oct 28, 2021Kaieteur News – Gary Ragnauth hit an attractive 64 to spur Caribbean Sports Club to comfortable 30-run win over Sunrisers last Sunday at Cullen Beach where action continued in the inaugural...
Oct 28, 2021
Oct 28, 2021
Oct 28, 2021
Oct 28, 2021
Oct 28, 2021
Kaieteur News -I thought that David Granger was strategising by not announcing his candidacy then doing it at the last moment.... more
Kaieteur News – It is not as simple as Lenox Shuman thinks. The appointment of a substantive Chancellor and Chief Justice... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is nothing short of shocking to learn that, despite the fact that the world... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]