“A jumbie hold on, on me” – man who broke neighbour’s windows tells court

Oct 28, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Cleveland Allen, a 40-year-old man, who was jailed yesterday for breaking his neighbour’s sash windows, told the court that he committed the act because a “jumbie” had held onto him.
He made his court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.
Allen is accused of breaking 16 sash windows worth some $56,000, the property of his neighbour, Earl Price of Lamaha Park, Georgetown. Price’s windows were broken on Friday, October 22, last around 16:00hrs.
During his court appearance, Allen admitted to breaking Price’s windows. When asked by the magistrate, why he broke the windows, Allen replied, “A jumbie hold on, on me.”
Allen told the magistrate that he was willing to pay for Price’s damaged windows. However, he noted that while he is not currently employed, he is a mason and will find work in order to pay for the windows.
The magistrate in response told Allen that since “you’re not working anywhere, so you can’t pay back the man for his thing…one-month sentence.”
According to reports, Allen and Price were not on speaking terms prior to the incident. On the day in question, Price locked up his home and went out.
Later that day, one of his neighbours called him and informed him that Allen was “breaking up” his windows.
Price left where he was and went home only to find that his 16 sash windows were shattered. He lodged a report with the police and Allen was arrested.

