Woman, daughter among 5 in custody for Tuschen businessman’s murder

– Four confess to committing crime

Kaieteur News – has been reliably informed that a woman and her teenage daughter are among five in custody for the murder of Keith Richard Hohenkirk, a businessman who was found dead in his Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) home on Sunday.

Hohenkirk, who was also called ‘one foot’ was discovered by one of his neigbours around 06:39hrs lying on his bed with his hands bound and his mouth gagged.

Kaieteur News also learnt that two of the individuals in custody are a 38-year-old woman and her daughter, 17 who live close to Hohenkirk’s home.

The other three suspects are two male juveniles, ages 15 and 16 respectively, and a 20-year-old labourer of Tuschen.

The teenage girl and her mother were the first to be detained. While in custody, the girl confessed to investigators that she along with three males had planned and carried out a robbery on the businessman on his premises.

Based on this information detectives went searching for the other suspects and managed to capture them yesterday.

They too, according to information reaching this paper, have since admitted to their involvement in Hohenkirk’s murder.

Meanwhile, an autopsy performed on Hohenkirk’s remains showed that his killers had beaten and choked him.

According to the autopsy report, the businessman died as a result blunt trauma to the head, which was compounded by compression injuries to the neck.

Hohenkirk lived alone and operated a small grocery shop at the front of his house. He was last seen alive sitting in his veranda by one of his neigbours around 18:40hrs on Saturday.

That same neighbour further told detectives that the following day, around 06:39hrs, she had gone over to his place to check up on him.

The woman reportedly found his front door unlocked and decided to enter his premises. She then observed that his entire hall and kitchen areas were ransacked. Further checks were made and Hohenkirk was found in one of the bedrooms lying motionless on his back with his hands tied with a clear scotch tape, and his mouth covered with a piece of cloth.