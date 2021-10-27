Massive amounts of waste would be generated annually from oil operations – Study

Kaieteur News – The exploration and production of crude oil in the Exclusive Economic Zone Offshore Guyana, is anticipated to generate tens of thousands of tons of waste annually from the various sources including the supply vessels, drill ships, Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessel and shore bases, among others.

This much is documented in the still to-be-approved, latest draft of Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEEPGL)—ExxonMobil Guyana—Cradle to the Grave Waste Management Analysis done for the Payara Project.

The document submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), is awaiting approval.

According to the document, the total waste volume anticipated for 2021 from the Liza Destiny operations alone is approximately 8,000 tonnes, and includes all hazardous and non-hazardous wastes.

Continued full field development efforts for the Liza II development and additional drilling efforts, is expected to generate approximately 6,000 tonnes/year of total wastes in both 2022 and 2023, as drilling winds down, and the Payara Project continues its development drilling activities.

It should be noted for reference purposes that approximately 5,000 tonnes of total waste were generated during 2020 from Liza Destiny.

According to the document submitted to the EPA, the drill ships routinely generate the most waste among the various types of vessels, and the FPSO operations are estimated to generate 200 to 250 tonnes of waste annually per FPSO.

It was stated in the document that the increase of waste volumes observed in the 2023 timeframe is due to theoretical increases from further development of Guyana’s resources.

Additionally, “longer term forecasts of waste volumes are uncertain beyond 2028, as the potential future projects outlook is unclear.”

According to the document, “EEPGL’s use of drilling fluids and LMP (liquid mud plants) operations are expected to increase substantially during the 2021–2023 time period, given that six drill ships may be potentially operating concurrently.”

As a result, “drilling fluid management will be a key focus area for waste minimization of drilling fluids, which has historically been one of the largest waste streams requiring treatment and disposal.”

It was noted, however, that as part of the minimization of company waste generated, drilling fluids are already being recycled and reused to the maximum extent possible, and three LMPs have been established in Guyana to support the offshore drilling operations.

This publication yesterday reported that ExxonMobil Guyana has suggested in the interim the use of the Haags Bosch Dumpsite.

Among the highlights of the analysis, it was noted that “opening the Haags Bosch Landfill (HBL) Cell 2 will provide adequate short-term disposal capacity, but a longer-term strategy needs to be evaluated and implemented. Consideration of an engineered landfill for industrial waste needs to be evaluated.”

The study covers waste streams generated offshore during exploration, development and production operations, including points of generation, composition and concentrations, transportation, treatment method processes, disposal locations, anticipated disposal frequencies, and application of relevant international standards and best practices.

According to the analysis conducted by EEPGL, waste volumes will increase as a result of additional FPSO vessels, drill ships for exploration and appraisal (E&A) and development wells (Dev Wells), LMP and marine support vessels (MSV) tank cleaning services transitioning from Trinidad to Guyana.”

It said, too, that “third-party waste treatment capacity meets estimated project demands and capacity will be evaluated annually.”

Among the recommendations documented in the analysis is the development of the Comprehensive Waste Management Plan (WMP) that will account for lessons learned from data efficiency reviews, capturing waste volume estimate revisions, and suggesting potential improvement opportunities.

EEPGL, which is the operator of the Stabroek, Canje, and Kaieteur Blocks offshore Guyana, is engaged in numerous ongoing exploration and development operations offshore, and began production from the Liza Phase 1 Project in December 2019 with the deployment of the first Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel in Guyana.

EEPGL has since also obtained additional Production Licences and Environmental Permits to develop and operate the Liza Phase 2 Project and the Payara Project, which will result in a second and third FPSO.