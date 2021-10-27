Electrical pedal cyclist dies in Corentyne accident

Kaieteur News – Following an accident that occurred on Saturday 23rd October 2021, the driver of an electrical pedal cycle has succumbed after being hospitalized at the Georgetown Public Hospital (ICU).

Dead is Ramesh Approo, 33 of Chesney Housing Scheme, Corentyne, Berbice. Approo died in the ICU on Tuesday 26th October at about 06:00hrs, according to his wife, Waheeda Approo.

Reports are that Approo was riding his electric bike with 11-year-old pillion rider, Ally Sattaur, when the accident occurred.

Kaieteur News understands that Motor lorry GJJ 7885 owned and driven by Chandardat Ganpat, 46, of Lot 598 Chesney Housing Scheme, Corentyne, Berbice was driving south on the eastern side of Chesney access road, Corentyne, Berbice at a normal speed when the accident occurred. It was alleged by the driver of the said vehicle that, he stopped his vehicle and began to reverse from south to north, and while doing so he collided with Approo, who was riding his electric bike going south at the rear of the said lorry. As a result of the collision, Approo and Sattaur received injuries about their bodies.

They were both picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to Port Mourant Public Hospital, where a doctor examined them both. Sattaur was treated and sent away, while Approo was transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, again examined by the doctor on duty, who then transferred him to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

He was admitted with a broken pelvis and a punctured kidney. The driver of the lorry is assisting with investigations.