New fire service headquarters at D’Urban Park to cost $648M – Engineer’s Estimate

Kaieteur News – The cost for the construction of the new Guyana Fire Service (GFS) headquarters, a project which falls under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is estimated at some $648,600,670, according to the engineer’s estimate.

The cost was revealed yesterday during the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB). At the opening, 12 bids were received for this project.

The Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, had announced back in June that the new location for the headquarters will be at D’Urban Park.

The current headquarters is located in the congested Stabroek Market area, which hinders response time. Minister Benn, while announcing the new site, mentioned that the response times would be better, and that there would be more room to properly house, maintain and deploy the assets.

In February, the government in its annual budget presentation had allocated some $1.9B to the GFS to execute its plans for the year 2021. Apart from plans to relocate the Stabroek fire station, part of the money will go towards the construction of a new fire station at Eccles, East Bank Demerara, and the purchase of six water tenders and two ambulances.

During the opening of tenders, bids were also tendered for consultancy services for the supervision of the East Bank to East Coast Demerara road linkage (Eccles to Ogle), and also for the construction of a maternity ward, Phase 2 at the New Amsterdam Hospital Compound, among others.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Home Affairs

Construction of Headquarter of the Guyana Fire Service, Region Four.

Ministry of Local Government & Regional Development

Construction of Maternity Ward, Phase 2 at the New Amsterdam Hospital Compound.

Ministry of Public Works

Repairs of Stone Avenue and Dennis Street Bridge, Region Four.

Consultancy services for the supervision of the East Bank, East Coast Demerara Road linkage project (Ogle to Eccles) Phase 1

Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc. (GUYSUCO)

Supply and delivery of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) – Lot 1: fifteen- inch/381mm diameter, Lot 2: twelve-inch/305mmm diameter.

Lot 1: 274.32m long by 0.813m wide by 1.194mm thick street band conveyor for Demerara Sugar Terminal (DST).

Lot 1: One (1) complete horizontal center lathe for the Rose Hall Factory.

Complete pun-dumper crab lifts (Gantry crane design).

National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI)

Execution of topographic surveys at Lot 1: Devonshire Castle to Dartmouth. Lot 2: execution of topographic survey along the foreshores of No. 40 to No.4 East Berbice Corentyne, Region Six.