More resilient infrastructure needed to withstand extreme climatic shock – Mid-Year Report

Kaieteur News – In light of the recent floods, which significantly affected some sectors in Guyana, it was stated in the Ministry of Finance’s Mid-Year Report that the country needs more resilient infrastructure to withstand extreme climatic shock.

According to the report, the recent floods reiterated the acute fragility of Guyana’s infrastructure and, by extension, the communities and productive sectors – when faced with extreme climatic shocks.

As such, the report highlighted that the devastation caused by the floods earlier this year served as an important reminder of the urgency for more resilient infrastructure.

It was further stated that the floods also highlighted the role played by the Hope Canal in helping to protect the East Coast of Demerara, as well as Georgetown. It was noted that this made a compelling case for similar solutions to be considered for other vulnerable regions as part of a more lasting solution.

Kaieteur News reported that President Irfaan Ali announced a $7.8B flood relief package that is intended for farmers. It was highlighted in the Ministry’s report that the Ministry of Agriculture led a nationwide compilation of data on the farmers and households affected, which has since informed the national flood relief programme that is currently in implementation and to provide some $7.3B of direct cash transfers to those who suffered losses.

Back in June of this year, President, Ali, during an outreach to Region Six announced that the countrywide flooding situation is now considered a Level Two disaster. It was reported that this is according to advice from the Civil Defence Commission (CDC). A week after the President’s announcement, some regional organisations arrived in Guyana to commence discussions for a Detailed Damage Sector Assessment (DDSA) in light of Guyana’s flooding situation.

Those agencies were the Regional Security System (RSS), Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA).

Moreover, in response to the flood, the Government repaired some damaged infrastructure. Other immediate response measures included the deployment of mobile pumps and heavy earth-moving equipment, distribution of food and medical hampers to households, and the erection of emergency shelters, where practicable.