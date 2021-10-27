MCYS/NSC conclude 12-hour Table Tennis coaching course in Bartica

Kaieteur News -The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport (MCY&S) and National Sports Commission (NSC) conducted a 12-hour Development Table Tennis Coaching Course for 10 Primary and Secondary Schools Teachers at the Bartica Community Center which ran from October 13-15, last.

According to the Programme Facilitator, Coach Linden Johnson, “The main aim of the programme was to help each teacher become self-supportive by developing an infrastructure of administration, coaching and officiating with clear development plans in place, which will ensure sustainability of initiatives.”

The initiative also sought to create an integrated coaching structure that incorporates teacher education and player development at school level, and it covered formulating an umpiring structure with umpire education, participation and development.

Coach Johnson hoped that at the end of the three-day programme he would’ve been able to motivate and encourage schools and players to join forces and work in partnership.

The teachers that participated included Michael Augustus, Kameshwari Dhanraj, Narresha Williams, Fanela Gounga, Amanda Grant, Colleen Corrington, Naomi Tobin, Ronella Joseph, Orin Blair and Dax Holder.

Coach Johnson mentioned that it was a bit challenging since most of the teachers were first timers, but they gradually developed an understanding of the sport and hoped that the knowledge could be passed on to the students, since it is the main objective of the programme to have the students benefit through the reintroduction of table tennis into schools.

The Programme provided the teachers with the ability to be self-supportive and develop a coaching and administering perspective. To add to the promotion of the sport each participant received table tennis rackets and 20 table tennis balls to be used in their respective schools.