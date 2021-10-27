KFC funds GABF with $1million

Kaieteur News -On Monday last, the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) received a $1M cheque from Beharry Holdings Inc., through its KFC Guyana brand in support of team Guyana’s preparation for the inaugural FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup 2021 Basketball tournament.

The basketball festival is slated for November 12-14 at Bayfront Park in Miami, Florida, and will see representation from both Men’s and Women’s teams who will compete for top honors. The sponsorship cheque presentation was held at KFC Guyana’s Vlissengen Road location and was handed over by KFC Guyana Marketing Officer, Pamella Manasseh to GABF’s President, Michael Singh.

This sponsorship comes as part of the company’s corporate and social responsibility of investing in sports and the development of basketball in Guyana. Manasseh said that, “Beharry Restaurant Holdings Inc. is proud to sponsor the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation as they take part in the FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup Competition in Miami. Beharry Restaurant Holdings Inc. consists of nine KFC restaurants. Our management and staff are proud to sponsor our amazing athletes as they take part in this prestigious competition overseas”.

Meanwhile, team Guyana’s male team will see top players presenting that land of many waters including Timothy Thompson, Nikolai Smith, Travis Burnett and Ryan Stephney with substitutes Akeem Crandon and Stanton Rose; while their female counterparts are Spain-based Joy Brown-Adams, Petal Leacock, Kesann Charles, and Jada Mohan. Lugard Mohan will be the Technical Coordinator traveling with the teams.

Singh, who lauded KFC Guyana for the continued commitment to the sport said, “KFC Guyana is partnering with us at a very critical time. Our resources are dramatically reduced because of the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on sport, and because of our efforts, during the last two years, to get teams to tournaments. Our senior men’s team participated in the FIBA Basketball World Cup Pre-Qualifiers 2023 in El Salvador in April and that required significant expenditure.”

Guyana’s male 3×3 team has been placed in Group C of the qualifying draw; should the male team top Group C they will earn a spot in the main event’s Pool D alongside the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. If the female team tops their group, they will be placed in Pool D alongside Brazil and the Dominican Republic.