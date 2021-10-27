Health Ministry records two more COVID-19 deaths

Latest update October 27th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported that two more women, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 899.
According to the Ministry, one of the women was unvaccinated, while the vaccination status of the other was unknown. They both reportedly died on Monday, while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The women who passed away are a 62-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 60-year-old from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).
Meanwhile, in its latest edition of the COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 66 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 35,170.
Presently, there are 23 patients, who are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 76 persons in institution isolation, 3,239 in home isolation and four in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 30,933 recoveries have been recorded.

