Health Ministry records two more COVID-19 deaths

Latest update October 27th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 27, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported that two more women, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 899.
According to the Ministry, one of the women was unvaccinated, while the vaccination status of the other was unknown. They both reportedly died on Monday, while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The women who passed away are a 62-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 60-year-old from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).
Meanwhile, in its latest edition of the COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 66 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 35,170.
Presently, there are 23 patients, who are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 76 persons in institution isolation, 3,239 in home isolation and four in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 30,933 recoveries have been recorded.
Oct 27, 2021Kaieteur News – Fempower defeated Zorg by 25 runs in a specially-arranged female Breast Cancer Awareness exhibition ten-over match recently at Zorg ground, Essequibo Coast, region 2. Fempower...
Oct 27, 2021
Oct 27, 2021
Oct 27, 2021
Oct 27, 2021
Oct 26, 2021
Kaieteur News – I sent this commentary to four lawyers, yes four lawyers. They concluded nothing is libelous. I changed,... more
Kaieteur News – With each passing day it is becoming clear that Guyana’s national emissions strategy is being driven... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is nothing short of shocking to learn that, despite the fact that the world... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]