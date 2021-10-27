GTT injects $3M into LGC for this weekend Guyana Open

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Telephone & Telegraph company (GTT) has injected $3M into the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) as they prepare to host the Guyana Open this weekend. The presentation took place at GTT head office at Brickdam yesterday.

The tournament which will commence at 06:00hrs daily is expected to be keenly contested with the nation’s top golfers matching skills with their overseas counterparts for the coveted prize. Chief Operations Officer of Business Solutions, Orson Ferguson, spoke about the company’s and his personal obligation to sports in Guyana. “We are extremely proud to be the title sponsor of this event, it is evidently one of the biggest, if not the biggest golf tournament locally and played on the best facility for golfing in Guyana,” he added.

He stated that GTT has three main promises, one of which is that they are going to put in the mechanism and sponsorship is one way of expressing that commitment. “Obviously, there is PinkTober but today we are talking about sport, we are committing $3M to the Lusignan Golf Club for this tournament, we are going to strengthen our relationship with golf in Guyana and we think it is a fantastic sport. It teaches people some valuable life lessons,” he posited.

Ferguson challenged the LGC to work on getting more youths involved in golf. He believes that giving youths the necessary exposure will contribute tremendously to the growth of the sport. Ferguson also noted that he is looking forward to an exciting and successful tournament and said the company is proud to be associated with the competition.

LGC President Patanjilee Persaud thanked the telecommunications giant for their input in one of Guyana’s leading golf tournaments. He said that the club is the finest destination for golfing in Guyana and stated that they are making it their duty to ensure that GTT is proudly advertised. “GTT and Lusignan Golf Club are proud to stage this national event which is held annually. GTT is launching their new fibre cable and we are happy to partner with them. We welcome their cooperation with the club for this GTT Guyana Open Championship,” Persaud stated.

LGC Club Captain Patrick Prashad gave a brief overview of the rules and regulations of the tournament.

Prashad said that the tournament will be played over 36 holes within a two-day period.

Each day, a total of 18 holes will be played and this will determine the best golfer, male and female. Prashad recapped that the person with the lowest handicap has the advantage of winning the tournament.

He further stated that over 60 players have registered and 25% of them will fall into that category to determine the best male player. Prashad indicated that they have six female players contesting, and in the event of rain interruption and the tournament cannot be completed, then the results will be determined via 18 holes.

Players from countries such as Canada, USA and Colombia have also shown their interest in the lucrative tournament. Golfers will be placed in flights and players with handicaps ranging from 0-36 will be given a level playing field to participate and win net and gross prizes for both days. The flights in the men’s category range from 0-9, 10-18 and 19-28 handicap, while in the female category it will range from 0-36 handicap. Although the tournament will feature the lowest handicap to win, the club has noted that it will not ignore other participants in the net scores; hence they will battle against each other to win prizes. A total of 40 prizes will be handed out at the end of the tournament.