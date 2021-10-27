French company wins 10-year contract to supply ExxonMobil’s pipes

Kaieteur News – French Company, Vallourec, yesterday announced that it has signed a 10-year frame agreement with Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) – an affiliate of ExxonMobil, one of the largest international energy companies – to supply line pipe products in Guyana.

The agreement enables long-term line pipe supply by defining contractual and commercial terms to support EEPGL’s future oil & gas developments in this strategic basin.

EEPGL operates the Stabroek Block (26,800 square kilometers), where approximately 10 billion oil equivalent barrels have been discovered since 2015.

Vallourec is positioning itself as a strategic supplier of seamless tubes for future projects in Guyana to build subsea flow-lines and risers.

Vallourec’s line pipe is manufactured to the tightest tolerance required for deep-water pipeline installations.

Vallourec is offering a wide variety of steel grades to address the needs of the most demanding offshore projects, including the X80 grade – for use in corrosive deep-water environments. This innovative steel, developed by Vallourec experts, offers excellent mechanical properties, while ensuring good welding ability and corrosion resistance.

Edouard Guinotte, Chief Executive Officer of Vallourec says, “I am pleased that we have been awarded this important line pipe contract with ExxonMobil, our long-standing partner and customer. Guyana, like Brazil, is one of our sector’s flagship regions and, thanks to the decisions we have made and the competitiveness of our industrial routes, we are able to serve the region’s most important projects.”

“I would like to thank ExxonMobil for their trust and congratulate the entire Vallourec project team, which has been able to present a tailor-made offer that incorporates the best of our Research & Development and is thus ideally placed to provide optimum support for all future projects, without ever losing sight of excellence in execution,” Guinotte concludes.

Vallourec will serve its customer from its Brazilian base, comprising two competitive high-performance factories located in Jeceaba and Barreiro (Minas Gerais), benefiting from large production capacities and enabling it to supply the high volumes required by EEPGL for future projects in Guyana.(globenewswire.com)