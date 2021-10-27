Fempower overcome Zorg in Breast Cancer Awareness female match

Kaieteur News – Fempower defeated Zorg by 25 runs in a specially-arranged female Breast Cancer Awareness exhibition ten-over match recently at Zorg ground, Essequibo Coast, region 2. Fempower rattled up a sufficient 141-9 off the 10-overs and then restricted the hosts to 116-8 when the overs finished.

Kumarie Persaud led the way for Fempower with an enterprising 69 laced with five fours and four sixes. Kesandra Phillips also batted well to score 46. During Zorg’s time at the crease, Analisa D’Aguiar and Nickesha Narine made 48 runs apiece.

The match was organised by former national youth player Devon Ramnauth who is currently residing in Canada. Ramnauth is also the founder of Region Number 2 Development Youth Cricket League which was inaugurated in 2020.

Other sponsors for the day’s event were Sports Journalist Ravendra Madholall and Trevis Simon, the President of the Central Essequibo Cricket Committee. Ramnauth, in a brief comment, related that he was happy with the match and stated that female cricket on the coast was the real winner.

Ramnauth, who hails from South Essequibo, also acknowledged the effort the ladies would have put out to bring awareness to Breast Cancer. Madholall added a comment too declaring that female cricket has gained tremendous popularity around the cricketing world and would support any cricket games on the Coast.

Meanwhile, during the game, coaches Dabbie Daniels, national left-arm spinner Anthony Adams and female supporters Sony Maesh and Divine Ross were on hand to witness the actions and help out with organisational aspect of things.