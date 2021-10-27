Latest update October 27th, 2021 12:59 AM

CANU busts driver with $4.7M worth of cannabis in possession

Oct 27, 2021 News

A 39-year-old driver was busted with a total of 15.566kg of both local and foreign cannabis valued at over $4.7M in his possession.

The Driver of the Vehicle, Duvendra Sukhdeo

The bulky parcels of cannabis found by CANU

CANU officers, on Monday, acting upon information received, intercepted a motor car which was within the vicinity of Rahaman’s Park, Houston on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD), leading to a total of eight bulky parcels containing suspected cannabis being discovered in the said vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, Duvendra Sukhdeo of Lot 14 Republic Park, EBD, was subsequently arrested and placed in CANU’s custody.

 

