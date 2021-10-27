Latest update October 27th, 2021 12:59 AM

Allicock in action tomorrow, Amsterdam fights Saturday

Oct 27, 2021 Sports

AIBA Men’s World Boxing C/Ships…

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Olympian Keevin Allicock, fighting in the 57kg division is scheduled to match gloves with Pawd Brach while fellow Guyanese Desmond Amsterdam (75kg) will come up against Mirsharif Kazimzade in their opening bouts in the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships which is being held at Stark arena in Belgrade, Serbia.
The 22-year-old Allicock who represented Guyana at Tokyo Olympics, will go into action tomorrow (October 28) while Amsterdam steps into the ring for the first time on Saturday.
The event runs up to November 6 and has attracted 88 Countries with 13 weight categories for the first time, following a category revision in August. The Championships which began Sunday last on October 24, with the opening Ceremony and the draw.
The World Boxing Championships marked its return to Belgrade for the first time since 1978 in style, with an Opening Ceremony that showcased the convergence of boring’s rich history with the modernisation of the sport under its new leadership.
The Opening Ceremony set the stage for what is anticipated to be a memorable two weeks of action, which will feature some athletes as part of a Fair Chance Team. It has been created for athletes who have felt forced to leave their countries, often because of conflict.
During the ceremony the audience were taken through a captivating journey of boxing’s history, explaining how its early developments laid the foundations for the sport in its modern form. Speaking during Sunday’s Opening Ceremony, AIBA President Umar Kremlev said: “These Championships are special in so many ways. Despite everything we have been through individually and collectively, we are stronger than ever.
We can see this strength in the prize money and the medals that await the best among you. We can see this strength in the improvements we have made to AIBA.” Kremlev noted. A prize purse of US$2.6 million has been announced for the upcoming International Boxing Association (AIBA) Men’s World Boxing Championships in Belgrade. The competition started on Monday with the first fights.

 

