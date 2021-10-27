GA-FDD to target street vendors for breaching health protocols

Kaieteur News – The Government Analyst – Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) stated that it is concerned about the proliferation of makeshift street food vending facilities and outfits across the country and particularly in Georgetown. As a result, it has embarked on deliberate steps in an attempt to ensure this type of proliferation is regularized in the best interest of consumers, who they wish to be safeguarded against food poisoning, particularly in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two weeks ago, during a committee meeting, Ms. Onika Alleyne, the Chief Meat and Food Inspector attached to the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (GMCC), made a presentation titled “Establishment of Personal Hygiene” where the requirements for street food and other ready-to-eat and food processing facilities were highlighted.

This question was put to Ms. Alleyne the presenter “What has been the response to food safety requirements by food vendors in light of the COVID-19 pandemic as it relates to compliance?” Ms. Alleyne responded that many of the requirements that they, as Public Health Officers, preached and promoted over the years before the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly regular sanitation, hand washing, garbage disposal, and the wearing of protective clothing e.g. face mask are now, to some measure, being fully adhered to due in part to COVID-19 pandemic protocols. Other members present at the committee meeting agreed.

According to GA-FDD Director, Dr. Marlan Cole, there is much more that vendors need to do to protect the food itself from temperature abuse (hot / warmers or cold / chillers-danger zone). However, the positive practices being adhered to, as identified by Ms. Alleyne, are welcomed by Public Health Officers and the National Food Safety and Control Committee (NFCC), which hope that they will continue to be stringently observed after the pandemic in the interest of food safety and consumer protection.

Kaieteur News learnt that a mandate originating from NFCC meetings urged all vendors, who are in possession of a Valid Food Handlers ID Card to have a potable running water facility for hand washing and basic sanitation such as adequate waste disposal facility and suitable storage for high-risk foods; warmers for hot foods and chillers for cold foods. The mandate also urged that food handlers themselves use the requisite protective clothing to avoid cross contamination from the handlers to the food. Those vendors who do not abide by the implemented protocols will subsequently face penalties. This mandate was a collaborative effort involving the NFCC and representatives, mainly Environmental Health Offices – (EHO’s) and Food Inspectors and other food safety experts from regional Environmental Health Departments/ Municipalities, the Veterinary Public Health Unit, Port Health Inspectors, Ministry of Health Environmental Unit, the Ministry of Health Surveillance Unit and representatives from the Guyana Live Stock and Development Board (GLDA).