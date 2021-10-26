UG expended 1.5B in 6 months on maintenance, operations – Mid-year Report

Latest update October 26th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 26, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – For the first six months of 2021, the University of Guyana (UG) expended a total of $1.5B on maintenance alone. This was revealed in the recently published mid-year report.
According to the report, the sum was spent on the maintenance and operations of its two campuses-one at Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and the other at Tain, Corentyne Berbice.
According to information published on the university’s website maintenance includes repair works, cleaning, weeding of lawns, purchase of materials and stationeries, and other materials needed for the institutions’ operations.
In September 2018, the then Coalition government had commissioned a maintenance facility, which it had built for maintenance staff. It was reported that the facility would house 100 permanent and part-time staff for eight broad maintenance areas and these are: carpentry, plumbing and electrical maintenance, maintenance of grounds and estates and the maintenance of buildings.
However, it should be noted that as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the students and professors have not been physically attending class at the two UG campuses as in the past.
The mid-year report stated, “Of note, all programmes are now being delivered using an online platform, and for programmes that require laboratory sessions, a blended approach is being administered.”
UG currently facilitates 9000 students – 8,610 at the Turkeyen Campus and 686 at the Tain Campus – and almost all of them are attending online classes for over 1,558 courses that are being offered.
